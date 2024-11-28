'Pulang Araw' to become first Filipino series archived in the moon

MANILA, Philippines — GMA wartime drama series "Pulang Araw" will be archived in the moon as part of the Lunar Codex project.

The drama starring Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, Alden Richards and Dennis Trillo will be the first series to be archived in the moon.

According to its website, Lunar Codex is a curated archive of cultural works from across the globe, launched from Earth via NASA Artemis / CLPS program partners. It is a project of Incandence Corp.

"Individual works are copyright by their respective creators, editors, publishers, or owners, and all rights as appropriate remain with them, whether or not a notice appears adjacent to the work. All works included in the Lunar Codex have been archived with permission from their respective creators, editors, publishers, or owners, whether individually, or as represented in a collection such as an anthology, exhibit, catalog, or magazine. Music on this website is Claire de Lune by Claude Debussy, Beta Records (2017) original performance recording used with permission - version x 1.33 speed,” it said.

The project will be launched next year.

According to GMA, “'Pulang Araw' was invited to be part of the collection as it showcases a significant part of Philippine history and reflects the indomitable spirit of Filipinos in facing adversity.”

RELATED: 'Pulang Araw' nominated at Venice TV Award 2024