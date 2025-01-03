^

Barbie Forteza's mom shares cryptic post after breakup announcement with Jak Roberto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 2:26pm
Barbie Forteza's mom shares cryptic post after breakup announcement with Jak Roberto
Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto
Barbie Forteza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza's mother Imelda shared a cryptic post after the actress announced her breakup with actor Jak Roberto. 

In her now-expired Instagram story, Imelda shared a quote but edited the latter part of it. 

"No one knows how much you went through this year, but you stayed strong and didn’t quit,” Imelda posted on Instagram, which was screen shot by a number of social media users. 

She, however, put an "x" on the last two letters of the word "didn't," seemingly making viewers read it as "did."

The Instagram Story post did not make any direct reference to anyone, but some social media users were quick to infer about it. 

"I'M SO PROUD OF YOU," Imelda added. 

Barbie and Jak have ended their relationship after seven years together.

Barbie confirmed the split in an Instagram post published on January 2 with pictures of them together.

"Having you in my life was the happiest I had ever been. Seven wonderful years. A lot of laughs, a lot of ramen and so much love. Your love was exceptional. But sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together," Barbie wrote.

"You take care of yourself. May you find the love you deserve," she added. 

Jak has remained mum about their split as of press time. 

