â€˜Isolatedâ€™ takes Yassi Pressman out of her comfort zone

‘Isolated’ takes Yassi Pressman out of her comfort zone

DIRECT LINE CONVERSATIONS - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Yassi Pressman says her fearsome nature previously prevented her from accepting movie projects in the horror genre. But Benedict Mique’s ‘Isolated’ made her want to challenge herself artistically, which gave her the courage to tackle her role as the nurse of an elderly, paralyzed man living alone in a secluded private property far from the city. The old man was portrayed by Joel Torre, who also turned out to be instrumental in bringing out the best in Yassi’s acting talent.
 For the first time in her acting career, Yassi Pressman stepped out of her comfort zone for the psychological thriller “Isolated,” directed by Benedict Mique.

Yassi said that her fearsome nature prevented her from accepting movie projects in the horror genre. But “Isolated” made her want to challenge herself artistically, which gave her the courage to tackle her role as the nurse of an elderly, paralyzed man living alone in a secluded private property far from the city. The old man was portrayed by Joel Torre, who also turned out to be instrumental in bringing out the best in Yassi’s acting talent.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Tito Joel. He was my dad in “Ang Probinsyano,” shared Yassi when she sat down for “The Interviewer” segment of “The Boy Abunda Talk Channel” on YouTube.

“So, parang meron na po kaming four-year relationship working together. It’s so beautiful to be with someone who gives so much (acting tips) to you. It’s so nice to ask any question (to him) without being judged. In fact, gustong-gusto ka po nilang tulungan. It’s so nice for me as a student because every day I can learn.”

Yassi also sought the help of Pen Medina. He reminded her to be true and honest to her character. She has equally learned a lot from Michael de Mesa and Coco Martin during her stint in the TV series.

“Once you’re completely honest, I think people can see through your eyes,” she said.

The actress is also honest about her feelings, which makes it easy for anyone to see that she radiates happiness.

“It (happiness) comes from different things in my life. I think I’m just a completely different person in my life. And I think as a woman, I’ve grown so much.

“I’m so happy where I am with my career. (I’m) very blessed. I’m happy where I am with my friends and family around me. There are so many little characters in my little book where I feel nasa gitna ako ngayon. And I’m happy in love, that’s for sure,” declared Yassi, whose boyfriend is Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte.

Discover more about Yassi through her answers to the “What” questions. Below are excerpts:

What are you when you’re alone?

“Sometimes lonely.”

What makes you happy?

“People.”

What hurts you?

“Betrayal.”

What do you know about love right now?

“Commitment.”

What can’t you forgive, if any?

“Same also, betrayal.”

What is the best thing about you?

“I would like to say my heart.”

What is the biggest misconception about you?

“Mestiza ‘yan, suplada ‘yan.”

What is it like to be disliked?

“Painful.”

What means the most to you?

“Love.”

What is it like to be a child of God?

“An honor.”

What is your family like?

“Loving.”

What is Luigi like?

“The best.”

What are you like as a friend?

“Caring and supportive.”

What are you like as a sister?

“Giving.”

What is it that you don’t have that you want so bad? “Another acting award.”

