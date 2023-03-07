^

Entertainment

Barbie Forteza says pairing with David Licauco is just 'business partnership'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — They have yet to have an official fandom name, but Barbie Forteza clearly defined her relationship with David Licauco.

The actress sat with broadcast journalist Karen Davila on the latter's YouTube channel recently.

Davila's first remark in the 22-minute video was about Barbie's more than 20 teleseryes. The actress started when she was in her pre-teens, starring in teen shows and movies such as "First Time" and "Tween Hearts" and eventually to daytime and primetime soaps such as "Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin" and "The Half Sisters." 

Many of her teen-oriented series and earlier soaps paired her with Joshua Dionisio, that started in the remake of the Korean drama with the same name "Stairway to Heaven." Their successful pairing led to the creation of the JoshBie love team. Joshua is currently inactive in showbiz. After Joshua, Barbie's pairing with Ken Chan in "Meant To Be" also has a following, calling their love team KenBie. 

"I've had so many leading men before pero 'tong team up ko with David Licauco sa 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' is, I would say, one of the most successful love teams," said the 25-year-old actress. 

As another addition to the list of popular Filipino love teams, Barbie and David have become household names after the successful run of the hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

They have unmistakably become known as their TV alter egos. Barbie is Klay, the nursing student who was transported inside Dr. Jose Rizal's novels, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo." Meanwhile, David is Fidel, the bestfriend of Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo) who was not a major character in the novels. 

While Klay stayed inside the books, she slowly falls in love with the initially arrogant Fidel, who eventually grew into an empathic character who put others first before himself.  

Davila was quick to ask if her boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto is jealous of David. 

"Hindi naman po kasi magkaibagan po sila ni David and kami ni David malinaw sa aming dalawa na this is a business partnership," said Barbie. 

The actress said in past interviews that Jak understands the concept of love teams since he is also an actor. 

She is also thankful that her and David's supporters, some of which refer themselves as BarDa fans, are mature enough to distinguish between reel- and real-life romance. 

"Nakakatuwa lang din kasi kahit na 'yung mga supporters namin, Miss Karen, very mature mag-isip. Matatalino. Wala silang ini-expect from David and I to be more than friends kasi alam nga nila na we're very good friends and we're really good partners on screen," Barbie said, adding that she is very happy with her relationship with Jak. 

"So, okay na sila doon kaya laking pasalamat ko rin sa mga supporters namin," Barbie added. 

RELATED: Barbie Forteza gets candid about Jak Roberto, David Licauco

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Social media personality Rendon Labador called out Kapamilya actor Coco Martin for distracting the small businesses in Quaipo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gretchen Barretto and Tony Boy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique Cojuangco got married with her non-showbiz partner Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Please save it for us': Liza Soberano reveals 'Hello Love Goodbye' first offered to her, Enrique Gil

'Please save it for us': Liza Soberano reveals 'Hello Love Goodbye' first offered to her, Enrique Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano revealed that the blockbuster movie "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Andrea Torres, Sid Lucero join Bea Alonzo, Dennis Trillo drama

Andrea Torres, Sid Lucero join Bea Alonzo, Dennis Trillo drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 32 minutes ago
Andrea Torres and Sid Lucero are confirmed to star alongside Bea Alonzo and Dennis Trillo in the upcoming Viu and GMA-7 series...
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

Johnny Depp selling more self-made celebrity paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 46 minutes ago
Actor Johnny Depp is selling more silk-screen prints of celebrities he painted himself, many of which have individually sold...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;re just friends': Xian Lim, Ashley Ortega deny rumored 'secret' romance

'We’re just friends': Xian Lim, Ashley Ortega deny rumored 'secret' romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso stars Xian Lim and Ashley Ortega denied romantic rumors between them. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Teenager reportedly steals P2.7 million for K-pop merchandise

Teenager reportedly steals P2.7 million for K-pop merchandise

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
A teenager was featured on the GMA show "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho" for reportedly stealing P2 million from her family in order...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano puts end to abortion rumors, clarifies weight gain under lie detector test

Liza Soberano puts end to abortion rumors, clarifies weight gain under lie detector test

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Actress-singer Liza Soberano clarified once and for all that she did not have abortion, nor did she ever get pregnant with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with