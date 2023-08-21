Jak Roberto brings 'Anti-Silos Class' to Jose Rizal University

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jak Roberto took his "Anti-Silos Class" to Jose Rizal University.

In the video posted by Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Jak was asked by a student, "Ano pong masasabi niyo sa mga nagseselos nang walang karapatan?”

“Baka kailangan na ng label niyan,” Jak answered.

He then did his signature dance move as students loudly cheered.

The Kapuso star's "Anti-Silos" videos have been trending on different social media platforms recently. Among the memes, the actor is portrayed as a professor at Jak Roberto University (JRU) where he teaches relationship courses, including the "Anti-Selos" class. Selos is the Filipino term for jealousy.

Jak is in a relationship with fellow actor Barbie Forteza, who is currently paired with her "Maria Clara at Ibarra" co-star David Licauco. David and Barbie are set to reunite on the small screen with the upcoming show "Maging Sino Ka Man."

Recently, David reacted to social media users' clamor for Barbie and Jak to break up so he and the actress would have a chance to be with each other in real life.

“They all have to respect 'yung personal lives namin and siyempre mahal niya si Jak Roberto even before our love team so we have to respect that,” David told Philstar.com.

“Pero siyempre maiintindihan mo din 'yung fans' standpoint na, parang 'yon ang nagpapasaya sa kanila e. Hindi naman natin sila masisi kung magagalit sila. Hindi natin sila masisisi kung pinupush nila kami kasi iyon ang happiness nila,” he added.

