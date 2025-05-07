Bella Poarch returns to Philippines after 14 years
MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-American content creator Bella Poarch has returned to the Philippines after 14 years.
In her TikTok account, Bella posted a video of her comeback in the country.
"It's been 14 years since I went back to the Philippines and there's no way I'm going to cancel over a stye," she said.
Bella went straight to the hospital for eye surgery after she landed in the country.
"I had an important shoot in a week so I decided to get a last-minute surgery. The surgery went so smooth, and I am so grateful for the Filipino nurses and doctors that took care of me," she said.
"I did a fitting after my surgery, yes a fitting because we gotta look cute and headed to the airport after," she added.
Bella then traveled to Bohol, saying: "When we got to our hotel in Bohol we were greeted with a surprise."
At end of the video, Bella removed the gauze from her eye then said: "No bruise, no swelling. And now I'm ready for the Philippines."
RELATED: Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' — commissioned data
- Latest
- Trending