Bella Poarch returns to Philippines after 14 years

Bella Poarch poses with the Favorite Social Music Star award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-American content creator Bella Poarch has returned to the Philippines after 14 years.

In her TikTok account, Bella posted a video of her comeback in the country.

"It's been 14 years since I went back to the Philippines and there's no way I'm going to cancel over a stye," she said.

Bella went straight to the hospital for eye surgery after she landed in the country.

"I had an important shoot in a week so I decided to get a last-minute surgery. The surgery went so smooth, and I am so grateful for the Filipino nurses and doctors that took care of me," she said.

"I did a fitting after my surgery, yes a fitting because we gotta look cute and headed to the airport after," she added.

Bella then traveled to Bohol, saying: "When we got to our hotel in Bohol we were greeted with a surprise."

At end of the video, Bella removed the gauze from her eye then said: "No bruise, no swelling. And now I'm ready for the Philippines."

