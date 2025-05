‘You don’t have to be afraid of age!’: Heart Evangelista on turning 40

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista “truly believes” that life starts at 40.

“I truly believe! Kasi lahat naman, nag-eexperiment tayo sa past. Lahat ng pagkakamali, pwede rin naman magkamali ngayon,” she said.

“But iba lang talaga ‘yung pintig ng isang tao ‘pag marami s’yang pinagdaanan. And it really, truly comes with age. It’s not about reading books, it’s not what you learned from school. It’s experience!”

According to her, thanks to science, aesthetic treatments like Ultherapy can bring back the hands of time.

“In this day and age, you don’t have to be afraid of age… Experience makes you more beautiful!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin