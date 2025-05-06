Bea Alonzo, alleged billionaire boyfriend visit Spain

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is now allegedly in a relationship with Puregold Price Club Inc. President Ferdinand Vincent Co.

The rumors came after Co posted a photo from a vacation in Andalucia, Spain with an unidentified woman in his private Instagram account.

Alonzo then posted on her Instagram story a photo of herself in the same Spanish location wearing an identical outfit seen in Co's post.

In a report by InsiderPH, a source said that Co is allegedly very open about his relationship with Bea in his private circle.

“Both families are aware and supportive. They are very happy, and very much in love.”

The same insider also said that Co brought Alonzo to the family's vineyard in Spain and speculations of engagement may already be planned.

“It’s definitely a possibility,” the insider said.

