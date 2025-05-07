Dominic Roque on Sue Ramirez: â€˜Sheâ€™s the oneâ€™

Dominic Roque on Sue Ramirez: ‘She’s the one’

Dominic Roque feels that Sue Ramirez is ‘the one,’ adding that they just ‘enjoy our time together and no pressure, we plan things together, for the future also.’

Dominic Roque considers girlfriend Sue Ramirez as “the one.”

“We enjoy our time together, and no pressure, no anything na outside, basta we enjoy our time together, we plan things together, for the future also. And I think when I enter (into a relationship), gustuhin ko naman (or) anyone naman gustong maging ‘the one’ yung someone that you’re dating or your partner, so I think yes,” Dominic told The STAR during the partnership launching of PLDT and Netflix held recently at the Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge in Makati City.

“We see how Sue is. What you see is what you get. Sobrang kulit nun, sarap ka-bonding, not just me but also my friends and family na nakakasama niya. We just enjoy things together and we’re happy,” answered Dominic when asked what draws him to Sue. The latter has already met Dominic’s family and vice versa.

Asked for a reaction to Sue’s remark on their viral kissing video in Siargao, saying “Eh pogi, so kiniss ko na! Charing,” Dominic just laughed. “That was the moment na parehas kaming nabigla the next day when we saw the video. We just laughed it off and we had no regrets and masaya lang.”

SUE’S INSTAGRAM PAGE Dominic at the PLDT and Netflix partnership launch event in Makati City.

But long before the viral video, the two have met and known each other since 2013. “Nagkikita kami in the Star Magic office (in ABS-CBN). And we have common friends. We’ve been greeting each other because we have the same birthday (July 20). We’ve been friends for a long time. Di naman yung parang magkasama palagi or ano pero nagkakabatian palagi. Nagka-kamustahan kami in Instagram something like that.”

One of their bonding moments together is to watch series or movies at home. The recent one was the South Korean series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” as well as sports documentaries.

“We have busy work schedules, so every time we meet pinakamabilis na bonding namin is watching a series or a movie. And it is important to have a net provider with a strong connection, such as the PLDT Home,” shared Dominic, who looked every inch a man in love.

It was on the sidelines of PLDT Home’s launch event that The STAR got to speak to Dominic.

Other celebrities spotted were PLDT High Speed Hitters Mika Reyes, Jessey de Leon and Rachel Austero; and Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Gazini Ganados, Rabiya Mateo and Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Also present were PLDT Home and Netflix executives, who joined forces in introducing the PLDT Home Fiber Netflix Plan 1599, a bundle that combines unlimited fiber internet, unlimited calls and unlimited entertainment in one convenient subscription. The value-packed plan is for both new and existing subscribers, offering a streamlined solution for broadband and entertainment expenses.

They also announced their latest promo, offering a free trip to South Korea to one of Seoul’s newest attractions, Squid Game: The Experience. The promo is open to all new subscribers of Fiber Netflix plan 1599, 2499 and 3199. New subscribers from April 1 to May 15 get a raffle entry for a chance to win a free trip for two to South Korea, which includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodation, travel allowance and free access to Squid Game: The Experience. Five lucky winners will be drawn on May 16.

The telco giant also launched the Fiber Stream Arcade, a series of in-store and mall activations across the country bannering Fiber Netflix 1599, and Fiber Fest, a festival that brings exclusive fiber deals, rewards, prizes and entertainment featuring the biggest artists to communities.

“At PLDT Home, we always want to go the extra mile when it comes to our customers’ experience. Our Trip to Korea Promo is our brand’s historic first, and we’re so thrilled to let some of our lucky customers truly enjoy their journey with us beyond just offering them fast and reliable internet,” said PLDT Home Acquisition Marketing first vice president Patrick Tang.

“For consumers visiting our stores, we have also made their experience more entertaining with the Fiber Stream Arcade. We want to power these precious moments among families — whether they’re binging on shows after a long day at home or bonding outside,” he added.

(For more information on Fiber Netflix 1599 plan and promo, visit pldthome.com/fiber-netflix).