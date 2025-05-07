^

Headlines

ICC rejects Duterte camp's bid to excuse 2 judges from jurisdiction issue

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 2:13pm
ICC rejects Duterte camp's bid to excuse 2 judges from jurisdiction issue
A scene from the International Criminal Court’s initial appearance hearing for former president Rodrigo Duterte, a brief proceeding lasting less than 30 minutes, primarily focused on informing him of the specific charges against him, ensuring he understood his rights, and setting a date for the next hearing.
ICC via Flickr

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court has rejected the bid of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's camp to remove two judges from deciding whether the court can hear his crimes against humanity case.

In a four-page decision on May 6, the court's Pre-Trial Chamber ruled that Duterte's legal team cannot seek the recusal of judges Reine Alapini-Gansou and María Flores Liera from adjudicating on the issue of the court's jurisdiction.

Duterte's defense team wanted these judges to step aside, specifically for ruling on whether the ICC has jurisdiction to proceed with his crimes against humanity case. 

They made this request by arguing that there is the "possibility of perceived bias" given that the two judges had previously ruled on the same jurisdiction issue.

But the court rejected this request, citing that under article 41 of the Rome Statute and rules 34 and 35 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence, only judges themselves can request to be excused from a case by taking the matter up to the court's Presidency. 

This is "as opposed to disqualification for which the Prosecution or the person being investigated or prosecuted may submit a request before the Presidency," the ICC Pre-trial Chamber said.

"The possibility for that person to invite or request judges to seek excusal before the Presidency is thus not contemplated in the statutory texts," the decision read. 

The chamber also noted that "no preemptive request may be made by the parties that a judge request his or her excusal." 

It ruled that "such course of action ‘lacks procedural propriety.'" 

Duterte's defense had filed its challenge to the ICC's jurisdiction on May 1, the same day they submitted the request for the judges' excusal.

As expected, Duterte's legal team is focusing its defense on whether the court has jurisdiction over the Philippines following its 2019 withdrawal, in a bid to secure his immediate release and prevent the case from going to trial.

In a 38-page document filed May 1, Duterte's defense lawyers argued that the ICC cannot exercise jurisdiction over him because the Philippines had already withdrawn from the Rome Statute in 2019, before prosecutors sought a formal investigation in May 2021. 

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated &mdash; survey

While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
In a pre-election survey of over 2,400 likely voters, 40.1% identified as “pro-Duterte” or supporters of former...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched an investigation on five top officials of the Marcos administration over allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

NAIA bollards not deep enough? Marcos orders probe

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Bollards that weren’t buried deep enough contributed to the car crash incident on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: End of the road for Que killers

PNP: End of the road for Que killers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
It’s the end of the road for David Tan Liao as far as the Philippine National Police (PNP) is concerned, as it claims...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG escorts Chinese research vessel out of Philippine waters

PCG escorts Chinese research vessel out of Philippine waters

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
A Chinese research vessel believed to be engaged in deep sea mapping to support submarine operations was escorted out of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
12% digital VAT raises Philippines Netflix rates

12% digital VAT raises Philippines Netflix rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Filipinos would have to pay as much as P70 more to watch films, series and shows on streaming giant Netflix, following the...
Headlines
fbtw

Bong Go still leads latest senatorial poll

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go continues to lead the senatorial race in the midterm polls, based on Arkipelago Analytics’ latest nationwide survey.
Headlines
fbtw
BI chief slams delays in P1.9 billion e-gates procurement

BI chief slams delays in P1.9 billion e-gates procurement

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration  Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado has expressed frustration over the prolonged procurement process...
Headlines
fbtw
Cardinal David asks what people expect from next pope

Cardinal David asks what people expect from next pope

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
As he prepares for the task of electing a new pope, Kalookan’s Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David takes with him people’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls aired for class suspensions, election overtime pay, leaves

Calls aired for class suspensions, election overtime pay, leaves

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Students are urging the Commission on Higher Education  to suspend classes from May 10 to 13 to help increase youth voter...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with