Winwyn Marquez says Miss Universe Philippines 2025 her last pageant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 2:16pm
Winwyn Marquez
Winwyn Marquez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez announced that Miss Universe Philippines 2025 was her last pageant. 

Winwyn was named as the first runner-up to Quezon Province's Ahtisa Manalo. 

“This is my last. Sure na ’yon,” she said in a video clip. 

 

Winwyn emphasized her fulfillment despite not winning the crown. 

“Who would’ve thought? Now, a mother is first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines? That’s already a good feat,” she said.

RELATEDWinwyn Marquez celebrates birthday after Miss Universe Philippines 1st runner-up finish

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

WINWYN MARQUEZ
