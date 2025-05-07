Winwyn Marquez says Miss Universe Philippines 2025 her last pageant

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez announced that Miss Universe Philippines 2025 was her last pageant.

Winwyn was named as the first runner-up to Quezon Province's Ahtisa Manalo.

“This is my last. Sure na ’yon,” she said in a video clip.

Winwyn emphasized her fulfillment despite not winning the crown.

“Who would’ve thought? Now, a mother is first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines? That’s already a good feat,” she said.

