'It's Showtime' congratulates 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' semifinalist Sofronio Vasquez for winning 'The Voice USA'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 9:52am
'It's Showtime' congratulates 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' semifinalist Sofronio Vasquez for winning 'The Voice USA'
July 17, 2023 episode of 'It's Showtime'
Julie Anne San Jose via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "It's Showtime" hosts congratulated Sofronio Vasquez for his historic win in "The Voice USA."

During the opening segment, the hosts cheered for Sofronio. 

“Your ‘Showtime’ family is so proud of you. Tatak ‘Showtime’ ka,” Ogie Alcasid said. 

“Magandang inspirasyon ‘yan sa mga ‘TNT’ na sumasali,” Teddy Corpuz said. 

“Di man dito sa ‘Showtime’ stage, sa ibang stage sila mapapanalo,” Kim Chiu said.

Karylle added, “We love you, Sof!” 

Sofronio became the first Asian to win in "The Voice USA." He competed in "Tawag ng Tanghalan" from 2016 to 2019 and finished as a semifinalist.

