'It's Showtime' congratulates 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' semifinalist Sofronio Vasquez for winning 'The Voice USA'
MANILA, Philippines — "It's Showtime" hosts congratulated Sofronio Vasquez for his historic win in "The Voice USA."
During the opening segment, the hosts cheered for Sofronio.
“Your ‘Showtime’ family is so proud of you. Tatak ‘Showtime’ ka,” Ogie Alcasid said.
“Magandang inspirasyon ‘yan sa mga ‘TNT’ na sumasali,” Teddy Corpuz said.
“Di man dito sa ‘Showtime’ stage, sa ibang stage sila mapapanalo,” Kim Chiu said.
Karylle added, “We love you, Sof!”
Sofronio became the first Asian to win in "The Voice USA." He competed in "Tawag ng Tanghalan" from 2016 to 2019 and finished as a semifinalist.
