WATCH: BINI sends encouraging words, advice for Blooms

MANILA, Philippines — "Nation's Girl Group" BINI gave sound pieces of advice for their fans called Blooms.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after their Ponds fan meet, Aiah said to take it easy.

"Ang bilis din ma-overwhelm ka and ma-anxiety ka with so much happening. Breath din sometimes, take a pause. That helps you a lot. Have vacation din," Aiah said.

"Recharge," Colet added.

"Do what makes you happy," Stacey added.

