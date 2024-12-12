^

Entertainment

WATCH: BINI sends encouraging words, advice for Blooms

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Nation's Girl Group" BINI gave sound pieces of advice for their fans called Blooms. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after their Ponds fan meet, Aiah said to take it easy. 

"Ang bilis din ma-overwhelm ka and ma-anxiety ka with so much happening. Breath din sometimes, take a pause. That helps you a lot. Have vacation din," Aiah said.  

"Recharge," Colet added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

"Do what makes you happy," Stacey added. 

RELATED: BINI music videos top YouTube Philippines' 2024 most-viewed list
 

BINI

P-POP

PINOY POP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Janice de Belen defends daughter Kaila Estrada from 'anak ng cheater' label

Janice de Belen defends daughter Kaila Estrada from 'anak ng cheater' label

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Janice de Belen is defending her daughter and fellow artist, Kaila Estrada, from individuals labeling the latter...
Entertainment
fbtw
OPM icons thank Sofronio Vasquez for bringing honor to the Philippines

OPM icons thank Sofronio Vasquez for bringing honor to the Philippines

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Sofronio Vasquez became the first Filipino and Asian to ever win the popular US talent search “The Voice USA.”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez wins 'The Voice USA'

Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez wins 'The Voice USA'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Sofronio was a former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant in "It's Showtime."
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofronio Vasquez&rsquo;s passion and determination lead to historic &lsquo;The Voice USA&rsquo; victory

Sofronio Vasquez’s passion and determination lead to historic ‘The Voice USA’ victory

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Dreams do come true.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamela Villanueva clears Instagram feed, deletes posts with ex Anthony Jennings

Jamela Villanueva clears Instagram feed, deletes posts with ex Anthony Jennings

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva has unfollowed the Kapamilya actor and Kapamilya actress Maris Racal.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Apl.de.ap: 'All proceeds of new Christmas song going to Sisters of Mary'
play
Exclusive

Apl.de.ap: 'All proceeds of new Christmas song going to Sisters of Mary'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas co-wrote and co-produced a new Christmas song where all the track's...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19's Josh joins outreach program for Manila kids

SB19's Josh joins outreach program for Manila kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Josh Cullen of the P-pop boy band SB19 joined an outreach program organized by the Sony Music Group in Tondo, Manila.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal track 'Ate Sandali' rises on Spotify PH Viral Songs chart

Maris Racal track 'Ate Sandali' rises on Spotify PH Viral Songs chart

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
"Ate Sandali," a track released by actress-singer Maris Racal in 2021, is charting on Spotify Philippines' Viral Songs list...
Entertainment
fbtw
Asians rally behind Filipino Sofronio Vasquez to become &lsquo;The Voice&rsquo; first Asian winner

Asians rally behind Filipino Sofronio Vasquez to become ‘The Voice’ first Asian winner

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Filipinos, Asians and even fans from different fans of the world have come together to show support for “The Voice USA”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofronio Vasquez could be first Asian &lsquo;The Voice&rsquo; USA winner &ndash; Michael Bubl&eacute;

Sofronio Vasquez could be first Asian ‘The Voice’ USA winner – Michael Bublé

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Filipino “The Voice USA” Top 5 finalist Sofronio Vasquez would not only become the first Filipino that could win...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with