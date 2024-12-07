^

Entertainment

BINI music videos top YouTube Philippines' 2024 most-viewed list

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 11:44am
BINI music videos top YouTube Philippines' 2024 most-viewed list
BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two music videos by the Nation's Girl Group BINI were the most-viewed by Filipinos on video sharing platform YouTube in 2024.

Viral hits "Salamin, Salamin" and "Cherry On Top" easily topped YouTube's most viewed music videos list in the Philippines, with the former's lyric video even finishing at the No. 8 spot.

Rounding up the Top 5 were Answer The G's "Supafly," Maki's "Dilaw," and Dionela's collaboration with Jay-R, "Sining."

The entire Top 10 was filled with original Pilipino music (OPM) songs, save for the No. 6 spot: Filipino-American Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die With A Smile."

Asian-American actor Alan Chikin Chow was the most-watched creator by Filipinos, beating local creator Esnyr, whose "Highschool Heartbreak Experience" was the top trending video overall.

American Topper Guild, Singaporean NichLmao, and Malaysian-Chinese Im_Siowei round up the Top 5 most-watched creators on YouTube Philippines' list. 

Showing up in the Top 10 trending videos by Filipinos were JenAnimation's "Budget Ulam ng mga Pinoy," Kei Nine's "Gagamba sa Pinas," the "Family Feud" episode starring the "It's Showtime" hosts, and Bobby Ray Parks Jr.'s proposal to Zeinab Harake.

Mervin Wenke, Head of Google Philippines' Communications and Public Affairs, said in a statement that YouTube was a "vibrant reflection of Filipino culture."

"The fact that local creators like Esnyr are trending and OPM artists like BINI dominate the music videos list shows how deeply YouTube resonates with Filipinos," he continued. "It's where they connect with what matters to them, discover new trends, and celebrate their passions."

Wenke even referred to YouTube has "the new TV," as Filipinos are coming together on the platform to be entertained, informed, and inspired.

BINI

OPM

P-POP

PINOY POP

YOUTUBE
Recommended
