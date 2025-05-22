The funny side of Ate Guy

It’s the Superstar Nora Aunor’s first birthday since she got her call slip from heaven. But our National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts has left but she remains everywhere.

Since it’s the day after Nora Aunor’s birthday, let me share some amusing anecdotes about Ate Guy and my mom. They were besties and partners in crime. It’s the Superstar’s first birthday since she got her call slip from heaven. Our National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts has left but she remains everywhere.

Here goes some of my mom’s ‘‘Ate Guy stories,” which show how childlike, playful and “totoong tao” La Aunor was.

There was a time when colegialas wanted to interview Ate Guy. In the spirit of fun, she pretended that she was “paos” (had a hoarse voice) and motioned to the students to interview my mom about her instead.

Later on, Ate Guy told my mom that she wasn’t too comfy with colégiala lingo that’s why she asked my mom to come to her rescue.

When Ate Guy received a towel as a gift with the acronym of a high-end brand embroidered on it, she asked my mom in jest, “Di ata sa akin ang gift na ito kasi hindi initials ko ang naka-burda.” They both had a good laugh about it.

My mom found it so cute when Ate Guy shared how disoriented her mom was when they were new in Manila. She said, “Si Mama Tunying, ‘nung di pa sanay sa buhay Manila, iniiwan ang tsinelas bago pumasok ng elevator at yung escalator ne pataas hinihintay nya bumaba.”

Magazine feature

What a thrill to be featured in the May issue of Rolling Stone Philippines (RSP). For a change, I was the interviewee instead of the interviewer. Mille Mercis to the cool RSP team for the opportunity, especially to Jonty Cruz and Christian San Jose. Since the issue is about the “guilty pleasure of showbiz gossip,” the “Marites” in you must grab a copy to avoid an acute case of FOMO (fear of missing out).

Lloyd Samartino redefines what being ageless is. He’s coming up next on my DollywoodPH YouTube channel.

‘Ageless’ Lloyd on my YT channel

Coming up next on my DollywoodPH YouTube channel is my interview with Lloyd Samartino. Our shoot was held in my fave Japanese resto, Botejyu. Domo Arigato to Boss Vic del Rosario for making it possible and to Drei Francisco for his kind assistance.

Lloyd was my high school crush so during my 16th birthday bash, he was invited by my mom as her surprise to me. I chided him, “When I turned sweet 16, you were my party guest, now that I’m spicy 60, you’re my guest again.”

Lloyd redefines what being ageless is. As a teaser of our interview, here are some quotes from him.

“At some point, fame will end so you must be ready for it by saving up during your prime. I invested my hard-earned money in real estate. I own two buildings with 37 units.

“Ate Guy was so matampuhin and it took a long time for her to let things slide.

“My only son Sergio and I have been estranged for many years but we are now in the process of healing.”

For more, catch Lloyd’s episode on my vlog soon, mga “Ka-Doll Doll.”

Written and produced by Rossana Hwang under Kapitana Entertainment Media, ‘Isang Komedya sa Langit’ opens on May 28 in select SM Cinemas and Greenhills Theater. The film stars Aki Blanco, Jaime Fabregas and Carmi Martin, among others.

Comedy from the heart

These days we all need some comic relief. And that’s exactly what “Isang Komedya sa Langit” has to offer. But more than just comedy, it is a blend of historical fiction and time travel fantasy.

Written and produced by Rossana Hwang under Kapitana Entertainment Media, the family-friendly movie opens on May 28 in select SM Cinemas and Greenhills Theater. The film stars Jaime Fabregas, Gene Padilla, Edgar Allan Guzman, John Medina, Aki Blanco and Carmi Martin.

The story centers on three priests from 1872 who mysteriously land in the year 2024. Swept into the chaos of modern life, they navigate a whirlwind of time travel mishaps and unexpected adventures. Along the way, they encounter colorful present-day characters whose lives are touched by their presence.

At the movie’s mediacon, Carmi, Jaime and Akihiro raved about how hands-on Rosanna is as a producer. She even composed the film’s theme song. When Rosanna’s heart is in it, “langit” is the limit. Her passion project serves as her tribute to the enduring Filipino spirit.