BJMP transfers Neri Naig-Miranda to hospital for 5 days

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and businesswoman Neri Naig-Miranda has been confined to a hospital for five days.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera said that Neri was transferred to the hospital last Friday for medical evaluation.

“RTC Branch 112 ordered the BJMP to bring PDL Nerizza Miranda to a hospital for medical evaluation...The court order was issued because of the request of PDL Miranda's lawyer,” Bustinera said.

Neri will return to her prison cell after five days.

"None. Standard procedure ang health evaluation during the intake process in all BJMP facilities and there was no noted health issues during her intake. The recent hospitalization was the request of her lawyer," Bustinera said.

Neri was arrested in a mall in Pasay City last November 23.

The arrest warrant was reportedly served for Neri because of 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code. Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the counts, amounting to over P1.7 million or almost P2 million in total, but the Estafa case has no stated bail.

