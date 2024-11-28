Neri Naig-Miranda still detained; bail to reach almost P2M â€” report

^

Neri Naig-Miranda still detained; bail to reach almost P2M — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 12:01pm
Neri Naig-Miranda still detained; bail to reach almost P2M — report
Former actress Neri Naig-Miranda
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Neri Naig-Miranda is reportedly still detained in Pasay City and will allegedly pay almost P2 million in bail. 

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Southern Police District (SPD) confirmed that they arrested a 41-year-old actress alias "Erin" in a mall in Pasay City last November 23.

The arrest warrant was reportedly served for Neri because of 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code. Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the counts, amounting to over P1.7 million or almost P2 million in total, but the Estafa case has no stated bail.

Neri's husband, Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda, confirmed Neri's arrest as he defended his wife on his Instagram account. 

“Never nanloko si Neri, at never s'ya nanlamang sa kapwa. Never siyang kumuha or nanghingi ng pera kahit kanino man. Alam ng lahat 'yan. Tulong lang s'ya (nang) tulong hangga't kaya nya. Minsan kahit 'di na nakakabuti sa kanya. 

"Kadalasan nga, naaabuso na s'ya pero hinahayaan n'ya na lang, basta wala s'yang ginawang masama. Pinapa sa Diyos n'ya na lang,” Chito wrote. 

He stressed how his wife was dragged into the issue even if she was just an endorser and how she was just picked up by police.

Chito said that Neri was arrested without notice of a criminal complaint against her. She also reportedly did not receive a letter from the prosecutor nor a subpoena, when they can be easily reached at their residence in Alfonso, Cavite.

RELATED: Is this Neri Naig? PNP confirms arrest of actress 'Erin'

