Neri Naig-Miranda to likely spend Christmas in jail; SEC explains violations

One of Neri Naig's Instagram photos wherein she was mistaken for Taylor Swift.

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Neri Naig-Miranda would likely spend Christmas behind bars, and not at home with husband Chito Miranda and their sons Miggy and Manuel, after her scheduled arraignment yesterday was moved to January 9.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Southern Police District (SPD) confirmed to Philstar.com yesterday that the Parokya ni Edgar frontman’s wife is still detained in the Pasay City Jail female dormitory.

According to a GMA report last night aired on the news program “24 Oras,” a Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 111 staff said Neri's arraignment for alleged Securities Regulation Code violations was moved to January 9 following a motion to quash or to dismiss the complaints.

The Pasay RTC has since requested the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the prosecution for comment on the motion.

“Siya ay naghikayat ng mga investments d’un sa Beyond Skin Care. ‘Yun ‘yung kumpanyang iniimbestigahan,” SEC Director Filbert Catalino Flores III explained in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview aired yesterday why Neri is detained.

In a social media post last Wednesday, Chito claimed that a certain “Chanda” is the alleged real culprit behind Neri’s incarceration.

“Wala siyang kinuhang pera sa ibang tao, lahat ng pera nila na kay Chanda, ang may-ari ng Dermacare,” Chito said.

RELATED: Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: ‘Never siya nanloko’

An advisory the SEC released in September 2023 said that Chanda Atienza, chief operating officer of Dermacare-Beyond Skin Care Solutions, allegedly offered “agreements” with potential “franchise partners,” with a promise of returns amounting to 12.6% interest per quarter for a five-year period, in addition to free services from the beauty clinic chain, which is an "unauthorized investment solicitation without SEC registration."

In the same advisory, SEC warned that even Dermacare’s endorsers, influencers, brokers, dealers, salesmen, agents and promoters may also be charged.

Neri, in a Sept. 1, 2023 Facebook post, informed her followers that she is no longer connected with Dermacare.

“I want to emphasize that any transactions or engagements made under my name by Dermacare are unauthorized and have been conducted without my consent. If you come across any instances where my name is being used in connection with Dermacare, I kindly request you to inform me promptly,” she added.

Neri is facing 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code (Section 28 of Republic Act 8799), in addition to estafa, for allegedly endorsing Dermacare’s call for investors even if the company is unauthorized to solicit public investments because the company is not registered and operating without a license to sell stocks, SEC explained in the same TeleRadyo interview yesterday.

The former actress is also facing syndicated estafa, which, according to Presidential Decree 1689, is “committed by a syndicate consisting of five or more persons formed with the intention of carrying out the unlawful or illegal act, transaction, enterprise or scheme."

"The accused, who is listed as Rank #7 (Station Level) for November 2024, was apprehended after a warrant of arrest was served” by Pasay RTC on Sept. 18, 2024, and Oct. 16, 2024, PNP’s SPD said.

Neri invited her fans to join her in the 15th PHILSME Business Expo in SMX Convention in Pasay City last November 23. SPD confirmed that the former actress was arrested that same day at the basement of a mall’s convention center.

Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the 14 alleged securities violation counts, totaling to over P1.7 million; while “no stated bail” is set for estafa, SPD added in a Facebook post.

RELATED: Is this Neri Naig? PNP confirms arrest of actress 'Erin'

Chito, in his Facebook post, confirmed that Neri was arrested last week even if she has not reportedly received any notice or criminal complaint.

“Tapos last week, bigla na lang s'yang inaresto for the same case kahit hindi pa sya binigyan ng notice na may bagong criminal complaint pala laban sa kanya, and 'di n'ya na-defend 'yung sarili nya,” he said.

Yesterday, he thanked his uncle, lawyer and former Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, for offering legal services to Neri.

According to Kiko, Neri is also a victim of Estafa criminals.

“Ang product endorser ay isang talent at kung walang koneksyon o kinalaman sa ownership or management at operations nung kumpanya na involved sa iligal na operations ay hindi dapat managot sa nasabing iligal na gawain,” Pangilinan said in an Instagram post.

“Nabiktima din si Neri ng mga estafador at ang dapat habulin dito ay ang may ari at nagpapatakbo ng kumpanya.” — With reports from Ian Laqui

RELATED: Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig