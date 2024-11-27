'Paglilingkod o pagyaman?': John Arcilla questions celebrities entering politics

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning artist John Arcilla questioned the motives of his fellow celebrities and actors intending to run for political positions.

Arcilla was the guest on the November 25 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" and the last topic the host wanted to discuss was about celebritics entering politics.

"Bakit hindi na lamang nila ipaubaya sa mga hindi artista? Saan ang inyong tayo 'pag sinasabi ng ilan na wala namang karapatan ang mga artista pumasok sa public service, sa politics?" Abunda asked.

The actor pointed out every individual, celebrity or not, has the right to run for public office, but for Arcilla, it boils down to people's intentions, "Para ba talaga maglingkod or para yumaman dahil wala kang pinagkakakitaan?"

If it was for the latter, Arcilla immediately called it out as wrong, "Ang pulitika o pagiging opisyal ng bayan ay para maglingkod. 'Pag yumaman ka daw na nasa pulitika ka at gobyerno, hindi ka naglilingkod."

Arcilla said the situation applies more to celebrities, calling on them to consider if genuine public service is their intention in seeking office.

Abunda then asked Arcilla if the actor ever considered entering politics, and while Arcilla did say he managed to reach a point in his career without joining an election, he did admit a time he was supposed to run for a councilor's seat in Parañaque.

But at the time, Arcilla had an upcoming series, and he wouldn't be allowed to campaign if he was appearing on television.

"Na-tape na 'yun, hindi na puwede burahin mga eksena ko. 'Pag binura, sira ang buong kuwento," Arcilla explained, which meant he dodged having to pursue politics.

Arcilla reiterated being grateful managing to avoid politics, and even if the opportunity comes across again in the future, he joked: "Wala na akong stamina sa edad kong ito kasi 28 years old na ako."

The 2025 midterms elections will see a number of celebrities seeking public office, including Arjo Atayde seeking reelection as Quezon City 1st District representative and Vilma Santos making a comeback as Batangas governor.

The biggest names among political newcomers are Willie Revillame vying a Senate seat and Nora Aunor as the second nominee of the People's Champ Partylist. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections