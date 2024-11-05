^

Entertainment

'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 12:15pm
'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections
Ion Perez
Ion Perez

MANILA, Philippines — "It's Showtime" host Ion Perez will no longer pursue becoming a councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

Ion, partner of fellow "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda, was among the first celebrities to file a certificate of candidacy last month.

A few hours before his filing, he was sworn in as a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, overseen by Tarlac governor Susan Yap.

But in a video posted on his social media accounts, Ion confirmed that he withdrew his candidacy.

He directed his message to the people of Concepcion, thanking them for their trust and support.

@perezion27

Metung amanu bilang pasasalamat.

? original sound - Perezion27

"Pinapaalam ko lang na hindi na ako tatakbo o tutuloy bilang konsehal ng Concepcion dahil gusto ko munang ihanda ang sarili ko para hindi mapahiya sa inyo at mapalingkuran kayo ng tama," Ion said.

The host reiterated his gratitude and ended the video with "Paumanhin."

Ion joined "It's Showtime" in 2018, eventually transitioning into a hosting capacity and tying the knot with Vice in Las Vegas back in 2021.

Several other celebrities are still running for the 2025 midterm elections, the biggest names being Willie Revillame vying a Senate seat, Arjo Atayde seeking reelection as Quezon City 1st District representative, Vilma Santos making a comeback as Batangas governor, and National Artist Nora Aunor as the second nominee of the People's Champ Partylist.

