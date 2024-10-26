John Arcilla joins new season of Ruru Madrid show 'Lolong'

The cast of the second season of 'Lolong'

MANILA, Philippines — John Arcilla is going to appear in the second season of "Lolong," starring Ruru Madrid.

GMA Public Affairs shared clips and photos of Arcilla attending the story conference for the fantasy show's second season.

"Lolong" is a series that banks on the concept of conflict between crocodiles and humans. Ruru plays the titular character in the show.

"Magsasagupaan po kami ni Ruru Madrid, ni Lolong. Tatandaan ninyo si Julio, " said the award-winning actor who laughed his signature villain laugh.

Arcilla said taping has not begun for the returning show, but he is looking forward to face-off with Ruru.

Arcilla's return to GMA-7 had been teased prior to yesterday's cast reveal of "Lolong."

He is currently seen in ABS-CBN's late night thriller "Pamilya Sagrado."

Arcilla is best known for his villanous roles on TV. He portrayed Hipolito from 2017 to 2022 in the Coco Martin starrer "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." He was cast as Hagorn, the main villain in GMA-7's 2016 fantasy show "Encantadia."

Apart from Arcilla, the second season of "Lolong" also cast Leo Martinez, Tetchie Agbayani, Alma Concepcion, Nikki Valdez, Martin del Rosario, Nikko Natividad and Rocco Nacino.

RELATED: John Arcilla asks Filipinos to focus on Carlos Yulo's historic Olympic wins