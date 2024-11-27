Mikee Cojuangco's son Robbie Jaworski reveals ABS-CBN crushes

Robbie Jaworski during his contract signing with Star Magic on November 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — New Kapamilya talent Robbie Jaworski revealed his celebrity crushes.

During his launch as the newest Star Magic talent last week, Robbie said that Kim Chiu and Maris Racal are his celebrity crushes.

"The truth is, growing up, teenage years, I was a big fan of Kim Chiu. As a fan, nanonood din ako ng mga TV shows, movies. I think Maris Racal is really pretty," he said.

When asked why he has a crush on Kim and Maris, Robbie said that Kim is "so bubbly, energetic, always smiling." For the handsome son of former actress and athlete Mikee Cojuangco, Kim is like having a "happy crush."

For his other celebrity crush, Robbie revealed to have been impressed by the beauty and talent of Maris.

"When I watched 'Can't Buy Me Love,' I thought she's a fantastic actress (Maris). Sobrang galing niya sa role niya. I found her to be very talented, very pretty," Robbie added.

Maris became a household name as Irene Tiu in the top-rating romantic drama that was headlined by the love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Robbie officially joined the Star Magic family during a contract signing and mediacon event last week.

Robbie’s contract signing was graced by ABS-CBN’s Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes; his managers, Girlie Rodis and Star Magic’s Monch Novales; and the Head of TV Production and Star Magic, Direk Lauren Dyogi.

