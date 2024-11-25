Robbie Jaworski, Mikee and Dodot's son, signs with Star Magic

Robbie Jaworski during his contract signing with Star Magic on November 22, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Former professional basketball player Dodot Jaworski and former actress Mikee Cojuangco's eldest son Robbie Jaworski has signed with ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic.

At the press conference last week, Robbie admitted that he felt a little pressure joining showbiz because of his family.

"Sometimes I feel the pressure when someone approaches, 'Oh, are you going to be an equestrian because of your mom or are you also involved in politics? Or, you should do it that way because this is the family, or in basketball, especially that'," Robbie said.

“So sometimes, I do feel pressure but most of the time it is a good pressure,” he added.

Robbie, however, said that he's thankful that he was born in a famous family.

"I am grateful that I was born into a family that has done or contributed to the community," he said.

“They set the bar high as an example to me. Most of the time, I am finding my way and discover who I am,” he added.

Robbie's first project with the Kapamilya network is as a video jockey in MYX Music Channel.

“Yes, I started as a VJ. The process. I received the honor to present an award last night (MYX Music Awards 2024)," he said.

“Unti-unti na tayo pumapasok. I am excited to get to know the other VJs and hosts more,” he added.

RELATED: Couple goals: DonBelle, Loinie, FranSeth grace Star Magical Christmas white carpet