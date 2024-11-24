KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad shoot romantic MV in Hong Kong

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad shoot the latter's 'Be With U' music video at West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade in Hong Kong.

MANILA, Philippines — The love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, who are also known as KDLex, has been to Hong Kong before whe they shot a short film directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

"Toss Coin" is about two Filipinos meeting and falling in love in Hong Kong.

Just recently, the couple headed back to Hong Kong, this time to shoot KD’s "Be With U" music video (MV), which features a storyline that runs along the same charming romance set against the backdrop of Asia’s World City.

The MV is special because KDLex fans helped pitch in with their own suggestions on which Hong Kong hidden gems to visit for the shoot.

In KD’s latest single, a serendipitous meeting between two unsuspecting individuals leads to a sweet journey through the beautiful bustling streets of Hong Kong. The song describes the feeling of wanting to spend every waking moment with that special someone, and in true kilig fashion, KD and Alexa reprise their roles as strangers turning lovers.

The video follows the two as they explore the different attractions that Hong Kong has to offer, the city becoming the couple’s paradise. More than the usual theme parks and city dwellings, though, Hong Kong has a lot more in store for couples who are looking for unique ways to spend their time together.

From spontaneous weekend getaways to longer days touring the outlying islands of Hong Kong with your treasured person, take inspiration from KD’s "Be With U" music video and plan that trip to the city.

High up in the sky

KD and Alexa kick off the music video by meeting high up in the sky, at the Peak Galleria Observation Deck, a spacious observation deck adjacent to the Peak Galleria mall that offers a panoramic view from Victoria Peak. Just like KDLex, breathe in the high altitude air after a shopping trip and bask in the views of Hong Kong.

KD and Alexa review the photos they took at Kwok Kam Kee in Cheung Chau.

Quiet charm of Cheung Chau

In the video, the two bump into each other once more on the scenic island of Cheung Chau, which is the perfect getaway from the usual clamor of Hong Kong.

With its beautiful waterfront filled with gently rocking moored fishing boats and seafood restaurants, the island is just a short ferry ride away. A standard ferry takes approximately an hour to reach Cheung Chau, while the fast ferry takes just between 35 to 40 minutes of travel time. Central Pier No. 5 has a ferry service that travels daily to and from the island.

There are no cars on this island as the norm is biking, a habit that contributes to the peaceful atmosphere of the island.

Alexa was charmed by this way of transportation, saying, “I don’t get to ride bikes often, so I was a bit shaky, but KD was there to help.”

She goes on to gush about the island even more: “Cheung Chau was the perfect place to take it slow on the bike, as it is very scenic, and there are no cars to chase you down. I hope to be back soon just to relax and take the atmosphere in.”

Visitors can also find everything, from hiking trails to hip cafés, in a culturally rich community that celebrates the annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival. It goes to say that the food scene is alive and thriving on the island.

Food-tripping

KD and Alexa dropped by Kwok Kam Kee, the oldest lucky bun bakery in Cheung Chau, sharing a sweet bite together.

Located along Pak She Street, the bakery is the oldest lucky bun bakery in Cheung Chau and makes approximately 30,000 of the buns sold and given away during the Cheung Chau Bun Festival. Each bun is printed with the Chinese letters “Ping On,” which translates to “safety.” The bold red print is hard to miss and the filling that bursts with flavor is equally unforgettable.

“The sweetness is a nice surprise and is different from other steamed buns I’ve had,” Alexa said.

KD agreed, “The texture is what makes it stand out. It’s really filling, nakakabusog siya, ‘no?”

The pair continued on their Cheung Chau food trip with the MTR mosaic wall-inspired Cheung Chau Corner along San Hing Street, where they enjoyed a yogurt drink together. Then they tried the tasty giant curry fish balls at Welcome Food Court.

Space, located at Tai Hing Tai Road, is another café along the quieter side of the Cheung Chau harbor that serves different menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with affordable prices. If traditional desserts are more your thing, Wan Sing Dessert is where they serve the Cheung Chau favorite, the famous Mango Mochi.

“Of course, as Filipinos, we had to try the Mango Mochi,” KD shared. “Just like the ones we have at home, the mochi was very refreshing. Super sarap!”

The pair in awe of the Love Lock Wall in Cheung Chau.

Locks at the Love Lock Wall

Locking in love promises

Nothing can get more romantic than the Love Lock Wall, a maze of chain metal walls where friends and couples hang locks and heart-shaped wooden plaques with hand-written messages to commemorate their visit to the island.

This is where couples can leave a little piece of them, marking this destination as a part of their love story. In fact, KD and Alexa left a little Easter egg for their fans who plan to visit Cheung Chau: a hand-painted portrait of the two of them on a heart-shaped wooden plaque.

The BnB The Creative Workshop is where KD and Alexa got their craft on and is also where visitors can acquire souvenirs and trinkets that they can hang up on the Love Lock Wall.

Perfect date night

Couples looking to end the night on a high note should include the Temple Street Night Market and the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade in their itineraries.

Temple Street Night Market boasts of Hong Kong’s diverse culinary culture, welcoming visitors with a wide range of Hong Kong-style snacks along the Temple Street Archway.

After a quick bite, enter any one of the cafés, bars, and restaurants along the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade for a drink and the perfect nightcap, with views of the Hong Kong skyline, Victoria Harbour, and the outlying islands of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Observatory Wheel

Panoramic views over the harbour

And finally, the Hong Kong Observatory Wheel is there to make the night even more special. Located at the Central Waterfront Promenade, the 60-meter-high Hong Kong Observation Wheel provides panoramic views over Victoria Harbour, a scene that would truly take your breath away.

This place is a hot spot for all the romantic gestures, such as wedding proposals so there’s no shortage of romance here! Couples can go the extra mile and book a VIP gondola for a more private and exclusive night spent gazing down at the city.

Locking in the Love

The music video ends with a sweet moment shared by KD and Alexa, exchanging love locks on Central Pier 9, against a backdrop of glittering lights and calm waters. It is the perfect place to spend a quiet moment with one’s significant other, enjoying the view of Victoria Harbour as the Star Ferry and Aqua Luna sail by.

This location is also reminiscent of another beloved Hong Kong love story, as Central Pier 9 is where a number of scenes from the movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye" were shot.

From older couples who have seen each other’s different stages in life to those still in the honeymoon phase, Hong Kong remains as the city where love continues to bloom. And if you’re like KD and Alexa in the music video, wandering solo around the city, you just may discover that love is right there all along.

