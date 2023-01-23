^

Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada celebrate KDLex 1st anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 5:30pm
Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada celebrate KDLex 1st anniversary
KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad
KD Estrada via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada celebrated their 1st year anniversary as a love team. 

In her Instagram account, Alexa posted a video of the celebration with their fans.

"Through the highs & the lows, it’s us against the world and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Happy 1st anniversary, Sweethearts!" Alexa wrote. 

Alexa said thanked their fans, saying that the fans changed their lives forever. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

"Thank you to EACH AND EVERY member of this family- you have changed our lives forever. We love you more than you can imagine. Looking forward to the next years to come," she wrote. 

For his part, KD also thanked their fans for the support. 

"To all our sweethearts and solids, I would like to thank all of you for uniting as one and supporting me and Alexa for 1 whole year!" he said.  

"It has been such an eventful year full of ups and downs and countless happenings, but despite all that we stayed strong together and continued to fight for each other. We still have a long way to go, so let's make this year another great one," he added.  

