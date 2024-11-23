^

Entertainment

Dominic Roque, Sue Ramirez go island-hopping in Siargao, still mum on dating rumors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 23, 2024 | 1:24pm
Dominic Roque, Sue Ramirez go island-hopping in Siargao, still mum on dating rumors
Actors Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque in Siargao
Sherwin Cartatibo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque were spotted in Siargao together yet again but neither have yet to address the circulating dating rumors between them.

Showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz previously said that Dominic was courting Sue, days after a viral video showed the two kissing.

This after Sue's ex-boyfriend Javi Benitez confirmed they broke up after five years together while Dominic's engagement with Bea Alonzo was broken off earlier this year.

Ogie then reported that Dominic briefly went to Manila for a block screening of "Hello, Love, Again" to support good friend Kathryn Bernardo, only to return to Siargao where Sue has been the past month.

Last November 21, local tour guide Sherwin Cartatibo shared images of the guests he accompanied to go island-hopping including Sue and Dominic.

In his post's caption, Sherwin said everyone in the pictures were just friends and quipped people shouldn't make any assumptions.

"Friends lahat kami dito, wagkayo ANU dyan, hahahahahaha," Sherwin said.

The tour guide repeated as much to those who commented on his post otherwise he wouldn't get any tips, at one point saying, "Aw basi ma-booking ako nito.. Di kami ma bigyan TIP."

Another individual called Sherwin "ang tulay ng pag-iibigan nila" or the bridge that connected the actors' romance, to which the tour guide just responded "hahaha.....mahabang tulay."

A separate post by Sherwin sees Sue and Dominic beside each other as they waved to a drone before taking part in a boodle fight.

Neither Dominic nor Sue have spoken up on whether they are indeed an item.

