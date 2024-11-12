Dominic Roque courting Sue Ramirez â€” report

^

Dominic Roque courting Sue Ramirez — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 12:58pm
Sue Ramirez and Dominic Roque in Siargao
MANILA, Philippines — After being spotted kissing in Siargao, Dominic Roque is said to be courting Sue Ramirez, according to showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz.

In his YouTube channel, Ogie said that Dominic's mom loves Sue. 

“Ang balita ko pa ay nagpapadala pa raw ng food itong mommy ni Dominique Roque kay Sue Ramirez," Ogie said. 

"Ay, nakikiligaw ‘yung mother?” Ogie's co-host Mama Loi asked. 

“Oo, pero ito’y nanliligaw pa lamang daw, siyempre, tinitimpla pa lang ni Sue kung siya na ba pagkatapos nila ni Javi Benitez,” Ogie said. 

Meanwhile, Sue's ex-boyfriend Javi Benitez confirmed that they have broken up after a five-year relationship. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube Channel

RELATED: Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez

