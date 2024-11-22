Melai Cantiveros on dream guest Ellen Adarna: ‘Hindi matatawaran ang wisdom niya’

MANILA, Philippines — Melai Cantiveros hopes to chat with Ellen Adarna for her online Bisaya show “Kuan on One,” hoping to glean more on the actress’ wisdom and “real talk.”

The comedian-turned-talk show host shared her list of dream guests for the second season of the show, which premiered last Tuesday, November 12. Among those she named was the Cebuana actress, who has been staying away from the limelight for quite some time and recently surprised people with the announcement of her daughter with husband, actor Derek Ramsay.

“‘Yung mga wisdom kasi ni Ellen, talagang hindi mo matatawaran at saka reality check lang talaga siya lagi, 'no? Real talk lang talaga siya,” Melai said during the press conference for her show’s second season recently held in ABS-CBN.

“Na-amaze talaga ako sa sinabi niya na bakit hindi namin alam na buntis siya. Talagang very true to her self lang talaga siya,” she added.

Ellen replied to online users’ reaction to Derek’s Instagram post that announced that they were parents to a newborn baby girl. Ellen said that she did not hide her pregnancy from her family and friends, thus it was not a surprise to them.

“Hindi ko gusto surprise. Alam naman ng friends and family and ‘di ko naman tinatago. When I go out, crop top ako kahit malaki tiyan. I just didn’t announce because I don’t need to. Last thing I need are opinions from people I don’t know and unsolicited advice,” Ellen said at that time, adding that her pregnancy with her first baby girl was “quiet and peaceful.”

Melai said that when she finally have Ellen as her guest on the show, she would like to catch up on the actress’ life as a mother and what keeps her busy.

“Gusto kong malaman kung ano 'yung pinagkaka-busyhan niya at ngayong meron na siyang family, na talagang love na love siya,” Melai said.

