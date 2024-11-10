Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez

Melai Cantiveros (left) returns to host the second season of her Bisaya online show 'Kuan on One.' Regine Velasquez (top right) was a guest during the first season, while singer JK Labajo (bottom left) will be the guest on the first episode of season 2.

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-turned-talk show host Melai Cantiveros admitted that she was nervous while interviewing “Magandang Buhay” co-host Regine Velasquez and singer JK Labajo for her online Bisaya show “Kuan on One.”

Turning on her usual comic self as she faced the press last Friday for the press conference for the second season of her show premiering on November 12, Melai shared that the two celebrities gave her the jitters for different reasons.

Melai thinks highly of Regine, her co-host in the ABS-CBN morning show and who is also an iconic Filipino singer. Regine was among the guests during the first season, where she surprised viewers that she understands Bisaya.

During her guesting, Regine revealed that she spent a few years of her childhood in Leyte, where she became acquainted with the Bisaya language. Though she does not speak it fluently, she still understands it.

“Sa season 1, kinabahan ako kay kuan, kay Mamshie Reg. Sobrang close kami ni Mamshie Reg pero kinabahan ako kasi siyempre magkasama baya kami sa ‘Magandang Buhay.’ Alam mo siyempre kapwa mo kaibigan baka ma-judge akong hosting ko nito ba. Pero si Mamshie Reg is a very loving mamshie. Talagang nag-open-up siya,” Melai said, referring to their endearment for each other from their morning talk show host.

For the upcoming guests for the second season, Melai said that the premiere episode guest JK Labajo made her nervous.

The young singer from Cebu was surprisingly open, revealed Melai. They were so comfortable talking to each other that Melai was afraid if she had pried more into his private life.

“Natakot ako sa kanya kas? may tanong ako sa kanya na hindi ko alam na natanong ko siya. Sa sobrang enjoy namin ba sa pag-Bisaya namin ba, baka masuntok niya ako sa tanong ko.

“Sa sobrang Bisaya ba, na-private na ako mag-tanong. Baka hindi na niya i-open ‘yun. Alam mo ba ya private person ka tapos lalake (baka) masuntok ako. Pero mabuti naman nag-open-up siya,” Melai said.

“Kuan on One” features Melai talking to her fellow Bisaya stars. Season 1 guests included Kim Chiu, KZ Tandingan, Maymay Entrata and BINI members Aiah and Colet.

Previous season episodes can be viewed on ABS-CBN's Entertainment YouTube channel and iWantTFC as well as every Sunday on ABS-CBN's free TV platform. The upcoming season will be simultaneously streaming on the YouTube channel and iWantTFC beginning November 12.

RELATED: Melai Cantiveros on ‘miga’ Kim Chiu as guest: ‘No holds barred’