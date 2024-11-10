^

Entertainment

Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 5:49pm
Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez
Melai Cantiveros (left) returns to host the second season of her Bisaya online show 'Kuan on One.' Regine Velasquez (top right) was a guest during the first season, while singer JK Labajo (bottom left) will be the guest on the first episode of season 2.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit, ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-turned-talk show host Melai Cantiveros admitted that she was nervous while interviewing “Magandang Buhay” co-host Regine Velasquez and singer JK Labajo for her online Bisaya show “Kuan on One.” 

Turning on her usual comic self as she faced the press last Friday for the press conference for the second season of her show premiering on November 12, Melai shared that the two celebrities gave her the jitters for different reasons. 

Melai thinks highly of Regine, her co-host in the ABS-CBN morning show and who is also an iconic Filipino singer. Regine was among the guests during the first season, where she surprised viewers that she understands Bisaya. 

During her guesting, Regine revealed that she spent a few years of her childhood in Leyte, where she became acquainted with the Bisaya language. Though she does not speak it fluently, she still understands it. 

“Sa season 1, kinabahan ako kay kuan, kay Mamshie Reg. Sobrang close kami ni Mamshie Reg pero kinabahan ako  kasi siyempre magkasama baya kami sa ‘Magandang Buhay.’ Alam mo siyempre kapwa mo kaibigan baka ma-judge akong hosting ko nito ba. Pero si Mamshie Reg is a very loving mamshie. Talagang nag-open-up siya,” Melai said, referring to their endearment for each other from their morning talk show host. 

For the upcoming guests for the second season, Melai said that the premiere episode guest JK Labajo made her nervous. 

The young singer from Cebu was surprisingly open, revealed Melai. They were so comfortable talking to each other that Melai was afraid if she had pried more into his private life. 

“Natakot ako sa kanya kas? may tanong ako sa kanya na hindi ko alam na natanong ko siya. Sa sobrang enjoy namin ba sa pag-Bisaya namin ba, baka masuntok niya ako sa tanong ko. 

“Sa sobrang Bisaya ba, na-private na ako mag-tanong. Baka hindi na niya i-open ‘yun. Alam mo ba ya private person ka tapos lalake (baka) masuntok ako. Pero mabuti naman nag-open-up siya,” Melai said. 

“Kuan on One” features Melai talking to her fellow Bisaya stars. Season 1 guests included Kim Chiu, KZ Tandingan, Maymay Entrata and BINI members Aiah and Colet.

Previous season episodes can be viewed on ABS-CBN's Entertainment YouTube channel and iWantTFC as well as every Sunday on ABS-CBN's free TV platform. The upcoming season will be simultaneously streaming on the YouTube channel and iWantTFC beginning November 12. 

RELATED: Melai Cantiveros on ‘miga’ Kim Chiu as guest: ‘No holds barred’

vuukle comment

JK LABAJO

MELAI CANTIVEROS

REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coco Martin pays homage to roots with new business venture

Coco Martin pays homage to roots with new business venture

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
If you have been reading this space for a while, you know I am keen on featuring people, happenings, and anything that could...
Entertainment
fbtw
Where to watch Miss Universe 2024

Where to watch Miss Universe 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place in Mexico on November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines) as 130 delegates...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korina Sanchez comes full circle with &lsquo;Face to Face&rsquo;

Korina Sanchez comes full circle with ‘Face to Face’

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Korina Sanchez doesn't believe in “overexposure.”
Entertainment
fbtw
'I don't care': Daniel Craig on next James Bond actor

'I don't care': Daniel Craig on next James Bond actor

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
English actor Daniel Craig has no particular preference which actor he wants to succeed him as James Bond.
Entertainment
fbtw
David Chua surprises Shaina Magdayao on her birthday

David Chua surprises Shaina Magdayao on her birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor and director David Chua led a surprise birthday celebration for Shaina Magdayao. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
For Dulce, love is worthless if you don&rsquo;t give your all

For Dulce, love is worthless if you don’t give your all

By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
Dulce and I share a beautiful friendship for life. We know each other so well, which makes it difficult for me to sit down...
Entertainment
fbtw
P-pop girl group KAIA shares music advice from SB19

P-pop girl group KAIA shares music advice from SB19

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
The members of the P-pop girl group KAIA are grateful for the support that they are getting from other P-pop groups, especially...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloc-9's Asintada partners with international music distributor FUGA

Gloc-9's Asintada partners with international music distributor FUGA

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gloc-9’s Asintada has partnered with international B2B distributor FUGA. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano shares more BTS photos with Thai star Bright Vachirawit

Liza Soberano shares more BTS photos with Thai star Bright Vachirawit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Both the Filipina star and Thai actor shared more BTS photos from their MV shoot on their respective Instagram accounts....
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with