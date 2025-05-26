Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto spark separation rumors after Julia deletes Gerald's photos

MANILA, Philippines — Separation rumors between Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto sparked after social media users noticed that they do not post each other on their social media accounts like they used to do.

Julia posted travel photos in different places without Gerald, while the actor posted motorcycle ride photos and his resort in Zambales.

Social media users also noticed that Julia deleted some recent posts with Gerald in her Instagram.

Her last post with Gerald was from 63 weeks ago, celebrating Gerald's birthday.

Meanwhile, Gerald's last post with Julia was 10 weeks ago.

In Marjorie Barretto's birthday celebration last week, Gerald was also not seen in the photos.

He, however, commented on Marjorie's post, saying: "Happy birthday, Tita."

Marjorie then thanked Gerald.

