'Quiet and peaceful': Ellen Adarna on not announcing her pregnancy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 7:28pm
Celebrity couple Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna explained why she did not announce her pregnancy with husband Derek Ramsay.

In the comment section of Derek’s Instagram post, social media users commented that they were surprised that Ellen gave birth to a baby girl. 

“I didn’t know na buntis pala si Ellen. Now nanganak na. Wow!” an Instagram user wrote.

“Gusto kasi ni Ellen, surprise. ‘Yung malalaman na lang ng lahat na may baby na pala. My post sila dati,” another user commented. 

 

Ellen commented that that she did not want to surprise anyone or hide her pregnancy. 

“Hindi ko gusto surprise. Alam naman ng friends and family and ‘di ko naman tinatago,” she wrote. 

“When I go out, crop top ako kahit malaki tiyan. I just didn’t announce because I don’t need to,” she added. 

Ellen said that she wanted a “quiet and peaceful pregnancy.”

“Last thing I need are opinions from people I don’t know and unsolicited advice,” she said. 

Ellen recently gave birth to her child with Derek. 

“My world keeps getting better and better!” the actor said in his Instagram account.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna gives birth to baby girl with Derek Ramsay

DEREK RAMSAY

ELLEN ADARNA
