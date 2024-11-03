Iya Villania, Drew Arellano reveal gender of 5th baby

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Drew Arellano and Iya Villania revealed the gender of their fifth baby to their four kids through cake pops.

Iya and Drew shared a video on Instagram about how they decided to reveal it to their four kids, Primo, Leon, Astro and Alana.

"Initially, I just wanted to wait until delivery but Primo wanted to know gender and, well, I didn't want to rock up to a regular ultrasound and have an anti-climactic reveal by accidentally seeing a [eggplant emoji," wrote the couple on Instagram.

Before their gender reveal, Iya and Drew said that they did not mind the baby's gender as long as he/she will be healthy.

Iya, however, added that it would nice to have another girl so that her daughter Alana, whom she fondly calls Duday, will have a baby sister.

The video then shows the couple with their four kids in front of the camera. The kids each have their cake pops and they were asked to munch them to reveal the color of the cake inside it. After a few seconds, it was revealed that the cake's color was pink, indicating that they are going to welcome a baby girl soon.

Iya and Drew revealed that they were expecting their fifth child last September.

