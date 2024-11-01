^

Entertainment

‘Where’s Pia?’: ‘Heart Evangelista’ wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model and beauty queen Francine Garcia received a special award at Tim Yap’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents Cirque” Halloween party last Wednesday in Makati City for dressing up as actress Heart Evangelista.

“An icon becomes legendary because she remains consistent, supportive and kind and it freaks them out… This year, @officialtimyap ‘s @shakerattleandball theme is ‘LEGENDS, FREAKS AND ICONS’ so bakit pa (tayo) lalayo? As the Philippines’ global fashion icon,” Garcia said of her chosen persona for the ball, which had her wearing a hooded gown similar to Heart’s Elie Saab ensemble at Heart’s marriage vows renewal with husband Francis “Chiz” Escudero last February.

“You are stunning… love you,” Heart commented on Francine’s post with black heart emojis.

As Francine was receiving her prize of a vacation package in a premiere Philippine resort, Yap and his event co-host, Janeena Chan, asked her, “Where’s Chiz?”

“Somewhere there,” Francine, in character as Heart, said.

Tim then asked, “Where is Pia?” 

Francine then pointed at the audience, saying that Pia Wutzbach’s handlers were there. It can be recalled that Heart and Miss Universe 2015 were reportedly at odds after Heart’s glam team left her to work with Pia.  — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: 'Woman to woman': Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with Pia Wurtzbach

HALLOWEEN PARTY

HEART EVANGELISTA

PIA WURTZBACH

TIM YAP
