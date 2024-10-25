P-pop groups BINI, SB19 extend help to Typhoon 'Kristine' victims

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 is doing a donation drive, while BINI will allot P1 million from ticket sales of their November concert.

“Bilang tulong ng BINI at ABS-CBN sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Kristine, kami po ay magdo-donate ng P1 million galing sa aming ‘Grand BINIverse’ concert para matulungan po namin ang mga nasalantang kababayan po natin,” the group's leader Jhoanna said earlier this afternoon.

The group joined the online donation drive held by ABS-CBN.

“Ang halagang ito ay maging panimula po sana ng mga donasyon sa ABS-CBN Foundation Sagip Kapamilya. Magtulungan po tayo para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan. It’s a way of giving back din dahil ‘yung mga Blooms din po talaga yung sumu-support din po sa amin,” she added, mentioning their fans collectively called Blooms.

BINI is holding its three-day "Grand BINIverse" in the Araneta Coliseum from November 16 to 18.

SB19, meanwhile, will be holding a donation drive for in-kind goods this weekend, October 26 to 27.

The group posted their announcement on their social media accounts through their company, IZ Entertainment.

"In partnership with A’TIN, we will be at the Yellow Gate, Araneta Coliseum on Oct 26-27 (10AM to 3PM) to accept in-kind donations for #KristinePH victims. We’re grateful for all your help," read their post on X.

In partnership with their fans called A'TIN, the group is asking for donations for ready-to-eat food, rice, bottled water, sanitary kits, face masks and alchohol.

K-pop group UNIS, with Filipino members Gehlee and Elisia and Filipino-Korean Hyeonju, announced in a press conference that part of the proceeds of their "UNIS in Curiousland" fan con will be donated to the typhoon victims.

The K-pop group's fan con is held tonight, October 25, in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. They will fly to Cebu tomorrow for their fan con at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel. — Video from ABS-CBN News YouTube channel

