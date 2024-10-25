^

Entertainment

Luigi Villafuerte denies Siargao trip with Yassi Pressman amid Severe Tropical Storm Kristine

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 2:21pm
Luigi Villafuerte denies Siargao trip with Yassi Pressman amid Severe Tropical Storm Kristine
Yassi Pressman and Luigi Villafuerte
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman and her boyfriend Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte's Siargao trip is currently being panned on social media amid the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine that battered Bicol.

A video of the Yassi and Luigi aboard a boat in Siargao circulated online and it did not sit well with most users. Many shared their thoughts about how Villafuerte was in Siargao while his province was inundated with floods due to torrential rains. 

"While the entire Bicol region is submerged in floodwaters and in desperate need of help and rescue, Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte and his girlfriend, Yassi Pressman, were spotted in Siargao," one X user tweeted with the said Siargao video. 

"Our governor is in Siargao with girlfriend, Yassi Pressman. Yes, Luigi Villafuerte. Give us nothing!!!!" another one wrote. 

Even his brother, Camarines Sur 5th District Rep. Miguel "Migz" Villafuerte, trended after seeing him atop a paddle board handing out cash to a flooded resident. 

Their father, Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund "LRay" Villafuerte Jr., defended Migz. 

“Ako namimigay din ako P500, P1,000. Walang masama roon. Bakit? Kasi hindi naman po pwedeng bigyan ‘yung flooded area ng relief, kasi hindi pwedeng mabigyan ng sasakyan. So bumibisita kami, and the best thing we can do is give them cash for now. There is nothing wrong with that. Totoo namimigay kami. Wala namang masama,” Villafuerte said as quoted in an ABS-CBN report. 

He said that airline records would show that they have returned to Camarines Sur from Siargao last Monday, October 21. 

“Nakita naman ng tao as early as Tuesday, Wednesday, nag-iikot po tayo dito. Hindi lang tayo nagpo-post. So ano lang ‘yan, total lie, it's not true. Kung mapatunay nila ‘yan, mag-resign po ang buong pamilya namin," the Camarines Sur 2nd District representative added. 

Luigi, meanwhile, addressed the "malicious rumor" that involves him and his family. He called the rumors fake news in his Facebook post today. 

"We started our tourism benchmarking with CamSur SK (Sangguniang Kabataan) officials in Siargao on Saturday, October 19. We were already back from Siargao on Monday, October 21, contrary to what is being said that yesterday we were in Siargao and got stuck there. This is FAKE NEWS," the Camarines Sur Governor wrote. 

The governor said that they have been conducting evacuation, rescue missions and relief operations since Monday. 

"We will make sure to reach out to more areas affected by heavy flooding the moment the water subsides enough for our rescuers’ safety as well," he said, adding that people should focus on relief and recovery for the region. 

The governor posted the photo of his boarding pass bound for Manila from Siargao with the flight dated October 21. He said it was his proof and that it settles the issue. 

His latest Facebook posts are all about his and his team's relief efforts in Camarines Sur. His brother Migz similarly posted about his relief efforts on his own Facebook account. 

Yassi has not posted about the issue on her social media accounts as of press time. 

RELATED: 'Kilig surrrpwiiz': Yassi Pressman shares kissing video with Luigi Villafuerte

vuukle comment

YASSI PRESSMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

ABBA’s Bjorn among 11,000 artists issuing AI warning

15 hours ago
Thousands of artists including ABBA singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, Hollywood actress Julianne Moore and Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro have signed a statement warning about the unlicensed use of artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
fbtw
The stars come out for 50th MMFF

The stars come out for 50th MMFF

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The official lineup for the 50th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival is now complete with the announcement of the final...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera brings Ben&Ben hit Leaves to standards realm

Martin Nievera brings Ben&Ben hit Leaves to standards realm

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Martin Nievera has a new single and it is very special. has a new single and it is very special.
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael Learns To Rock evokes nostalgia with A Life To Remember

Michael Learns To Rock evokes nostalgia with A Life To Remember

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Artists — whether solo or in a group — engage and educate music enthusiasts and the listening public about various...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine theater gets funding support from &lsquo;Music, Movies, Magic&rsquo;

Philippine theater gets funding support from ‘Music, Movies, Magic’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Funding is the “greatest challenge” that the theater landscape is facing today, according to Philippine Philharmonic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
G-Dragon to perform at MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 years

G-Dragon to perform at MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 years

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The rapper and singer-songwriter is among the headliners at the last day day of the three-day show. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests

Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Argentine prosecutors on Tuesday denied releasing toxicology test results for British pop star Liam Payne, after US media...
Entertainment
fbtw
Senior citizen Lisa Macuja-Elizalde shares secrets to longevity in life, career
play
Exclusive

Senior citizen Lisa Macuja-Elizalde shares secrets to longevity in life, career

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
It’s official: Prima Ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde is now a senior citizen. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna gives birth to baby girl with Derek Ramsay

Ellen Adarna gives birth to baby girl with Derek Ramsay

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna has given birth to her and husband Derek Ramsay’s first child.
Entertainment
fbtw
Friendship is indeed the best kind of love

Friendship is indeed the best kind of love

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
The start of my Diamond Era coincides with my new journey with this paper. As I wrote in my column last week, I have discovered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with