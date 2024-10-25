Luigi Villafuerte denies Siargao trip with Yassi Pressman amid Severe Tropical Storm Kristine

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman and her boyfriend Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte's Siargao trip is currently being panned on social media amid the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine that battered Bicol.

A video of the Yassi and Luigi aboard a boat in Siargao circulated online and it did not sit well with most users. Many shared their thoughts about how Villafuerte was in Siargao while his province was inundated with floods due to torrential rains.

"While the entire Bicol region is submerged in floodwaters and in desperate need of help and rescue, Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte and his girlfriend, Yassi Pressman, were spotted in Siargao," one X user tweeted with the said Siargao video.

"Our governor is in Siargao with girlfriend, Yassi Pressman. Yes, Luigi Villafuerte. Give us nothing!!!!" another one wrote.

Even his brother, Camarines Sur 5th District Rep. Miguel "Migz" Villafuerte, trended after seeing him atop a paddle board handing out cash to a flooded resident.

Their father, Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund "LRay" Villafuerte Jr., defended Migz.

“Ako namimigay din ako P500, P1,000. Walang masama roon. Bakit? Kasi hindi naman po pwedeng bigyan ‘yung flooded area ng relief, kasi hindi pwedeng mabigyan ng sasakyan. So bumibisita kami, and the best thing we can do is give them cash for now. There is nothing wrong with that. Totoo namimigay kami. Wala namang masama,” Villafuerte said as quoted in an ABS-CBN report.

He said that airline records would show that they have returned to Camarines Sur from Siargao last Monday, October 21.

“Nakita naman ng tao as early as Tuesday, Wednesday, nag-iikot po tayo dito. Hindi lang tayo nagpo-post. So ano lang ‘yan, total lie, it's not true. Kung mapatunay nila ‘yan, mag-resign po ang buong pamilya namin," the Camarines Sur 2nd District representative added.

Luigi, meanwhile, addressed the "malicious rumor" that involves him and his family. He called the rumors fake news in his Facebook post today.

"We started our tourism benchmarking with CamSur SK (Sangguniang Kabataan) officials in Siargao on Saturday, October 19. We were already back from Siargao on Monday, October 21, contrary to what is being said that yesterday we were in Siargao and got stuck there. This is FAKE NEWS," the Camarines Sur Governor wrote.

The governor said that they have been conducting evacuation, rescue missions and relief operations since Monday.

"We will make sure to reach out to more areas affected by heavy flooding the moment the water subsides enough for our rescuers’ safety as well," he said, adding that people should focus on relief and recovery for the region.

The governor posted the photo of his boarding pass bound for Manila from Siargao with the flight dated October 21. He said it was his proof and that it settles the issue.

His latest Facebook posts are all about his and his team's relief efforts in Camarines Sur. His brother Migz similarly posted about his relief efforts on his own Facebook account.

Yassi has not posted about the issue on her social media accounts as of press time.

