^

Chinese-owned ‘bomb factory’ raided

EJ Macababbad - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bomb factory in Bulacan? The National Bureau of Investigation thinks so.

The NBI on Friday raided a Chinese-owned metal company in Marilao, Bulacan, for allegedly storing and processing chemicals used to make bombs.

Among the chemicals discovered inside the plant were urotropine, nitric acid and tungsten, all of which are highly explosive, according to NBI director Jaime Santiago, who personally joined the raid.

“We have recovered urotropine – the number one ingredient in C4 explosives – inside the plant, where we also found a small laboratory with chemists,” Santiago told reporters.

“We will subject them (chemists) to tactical examination,” he added.

The plant has been operational since 2013 to manufacture metal alloys, according to Zulikha Conales, the NBI agent handling the case.

“The chemicals that we saw, according to our chemist, are not industrially related to the manufacturing business that they have,” Conales said.

Jeremy Lotoc, chief of the NBI Special Task Force-Cybercrime Division, added that tungsten is an “urban hazardous material” prohibited under the rules of the Food and Drug Administration.

“Tungsten can only be used for military applications, such as explosives, coding to avoid radar detection and armor,” he told reporters in Filipino.

The NBI apprehended Chinese nationals working at the plant, who were not wearing protective gear.

