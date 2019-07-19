Dingdong Dantes shares photos, explains military training for ‘Descendants of the Sun’

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dingdong Dantes has shared behind-the-scenes photos of the military training he and his co-actors went through in preparation for GMA’s Philippine version of the hit Korean action-drama series “Descendants of the Sun.”

In a series of Instagram posts, Dingdong explained the kind of training they took and also introduced his co-actors in the series.

“A snappy salute to my co-actors for showing their never-say-die dedication to the craft by agreeing to immerse with our country’s Special Forces in preparation for our respective roles,” he began his post.

“We give much respect to our uniformed men for their love and dedication to protecting our people and securing the land. It is true that we enjoy these liberties in society because the Armed Forces are in the frontline, risking their lives for us to enjoy ours, free from threat— may it be man made or natural,” he said.

As such, he said, “It is our duty as actors to represent them properly and as accurately as possible on screen. And what better way to do it than by learning WITH them in their own school!”

Dantes, along with Rocco Nacino, Paul Salas, Prince Clemente, Jon Lucas and Lucho Ayala, underwent a two-day training with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Forces in Port Magsaysay.

Although Jennylyn Mercado was rumored to be starring opposite Dingdong as leading lady, no confirmation yet was given by GMA.