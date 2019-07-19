Dingdong Dantes shares photos, explains military training for ‘Descendants of the Sun’

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dingdong Dantes has shared behind-the-scenes photos of the military training he and his co-actors went through in preparation for GMA’s Philippine version of the hit Korean action-drama series “Descendants of the Sun.”
In a series of Instagram posts, Dingdong explained the kind of training they took and also introduced his co-actors in the series.
A snappy salute to my co-actors for showing their never-say-die dedication to the craft by agreeing to immerse with our country’s Special Forces in preparation for our respective roles. . . We give much respect to our uniformed men for their love and dedication to protecting our people and securing the land. It is true that we enjoy these liberties in society because the Armed Forces are in the frontline, risking their lives for us to enjoy ours, free from threat— may it be man made or natural. . . That is why it is our duty as actors to represent them properly and as accurately as possible on screen. And what better way to do it than by learning WITH them in their own school! . . We all have our roles to play in this society. Doing what is expected of us with integrity and purpose that is greater than ourselves makes us responsible citizens. For actors like us, our battle ground is the set and our mission is to portray a character in the best way we can, so that the whole production can tell a story in the most effective way possible. The messages may vary, according to values. They may be an outright approval of the status quo or a dissenting, discomforting one. But there is unity, beauty and growth in diversity, especially in a (developing) democracy like ours. . . Ang sabi nga ng isang Pilosopo, “... a whole is more than the sum of its parts.” This means that a system just like the entertainment production becomes more effective and successful when all components - actors, stunt actors, directors, scriptwriters, among many others - are working at their best and in synergy. . . If our industry does well and asserts its responsibility to the Filipino people, then we know that we are humbly contributing in building a strong and progressive nation, and, at the same time, expressing our patriotism and love for our country. #DecendantsOfTheSun #DotsPH #FireTeamAlpha ????????????
“A snappy salute to my co-actors for showing their never-say-die dedication to the craft by agreeing to immerse with our country’s Special Forces in preparation for our respective roles,” he began his post.
“We give much respect to our uniformed men for their love and dedication to protecting our people and securing the land. It is true that we enjoy these liberties in society because the Armed Forces are in the frontline, risking their lives for us to enjoy ours, free from threat— may it be man made or natural,” he said.
As such, he said, “It is our duty as actors to represent them properly and as accurately as possible on screen. And what better way to do it than by learning WITH them in their own school!”
Dantes, along with Rocco Nacino, Paul Salas, Prince Clemente, Jon Lucas and Lucho Ayala, underwent a two-day training with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Forces in Port Magsaysay.
Although Jennylyn Mercado was rumored to be starring opposite Dingdong as leading lady, no confirmation yet was given by GMA.
