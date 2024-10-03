^

FPJ’s grandson files COC; gathers support from over 200 youth orgs

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 9:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Brian Llamanzares, son of Senator Grace Poe and grandson of “Da King” of Philippine movies Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) and screen legend Susan Roces, filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as the first nominee of FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list earlier today.

Prior to this, last September 29, Llamanzares, chairman of FPJ Panday Bayanihan, gathered support from over 200 youth organizations from all over the Philippines through the first-ever "Nagkakaisang Kabataan FPJ Panday Bayanihan Youth Congress" organized by Kabataan sa Kartilya ng Katipunan (KKK).

KKK, a nonprofit organization dedicated to nationalism and national development, brought together youth participants to take part in discussions and idea-sharing sessions aiming to equip them with the tools and skills to create meaningful changes in their communities.

During his keynote speech at the gathering, Llamanzares underscored the importance of youth-driven initiatives. 

“With rapid technological advancement, innovation, and democratic access to information, the youth of today are now more socially aware of pressing issues and problems, even at the national level. Young people embody hope for better, innovative, and more effective solutions to the world's challenges,” he said.

“Last week, we received support from multiple sectoral leaders, yesterday, we were endorsed by the governor of Mindoro, today I can proudly say that I have the support of hundreds of youth leaders from all over the country,” he addressed over 500 participants from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“As empowered youth, we pursue real change by becoming progressive,” said KKK National President Andre Garcia at his welcoming remarks.

“Guided by nationalism, we unite with one vision to serve and uplift our fellow Filipinos, amplifying our voices for a stronger nation, indeed a true manifestation that we are becoming and creating ourselves as the real panday of the Philippines' future.”

Apart from his mom, Brian is following the political footsteps of his “lolo” FPJ, who ran for president in 2004. He died on the same year due to stroke. 

Roces, convinced that then Pres. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo won through electoral fraud, called out for Arroyo to resign in 2005. Roces died of cardiac arrest in 2022 at the age of 80. — Video by Jean Mangaluz 

RELATED: Family Poelitics? Grace Poe's son eyes party-list seat

