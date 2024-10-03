Family Poelitics? Grace Poe's son eyes party-list seat

Brian Poe Llamanzares, the nominee of FPJ Panday Bayanihan partylist, along with his mother Senator Grace Poe, files their certificate of nomination and acceptance on Oct. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Brian Llamanzares, son of Sen. Grace Poe, has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as the first nominee of the FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list.

Llamanzares filed his COC on Thursday, October 3, accompanied by his mother. He said the party represents sectors such as the urban poor, transportation workers, medical frontliners, among others.

It aims to push for legislation that will benefit the groups.

"We consulted with various sectors and developed the right platform to address their concerns," Llamanzares said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"Hindi naman po sikreto na ang fans ni FPJ ay nakakalat sa buong bansa, kaya gusto namin ng mas malawak na reach, kaya nag-party-list kami," he added.

(It's no secret that FPJ's fans are scattered across the country, which is why we wanted broader reach through a party-list.)

Prior to filing his COC, Llamanzares worked as a researcher in his mother's Senate office. He also served as the coordinator for Grace Poe's 2013 senatorial campaign, where she garnered 20 million votes.

On nepotism

When asked about possible nepotism due to his mother's political standing, Llamanzares acknowledged that such criticisms are inevitable.

"Hindi naman mawawala ang nepotism. Hindi ako nahihiya na Poe ako, at maganda naman ang naging serbisyo ng pamilya namin," he said.

(Nepotism will always be there, but I am not ashamed of being a Poe, and our family has provided good service.)

He further added that he started from the bottom as a researcher.

"Lahat ng legislative agenda ng aking ina ay dumaan sa desk ko… sa tingin ko handa na akong magsilbi para sa bayan," he said.

(All of my mother's legislative agenda passed through my desk... I believe I am ready to serve the country.)