Brad Pitt honors his dogs in new film 'Heart of the Beast'

MANILA, Philippines — Taking on "Heart of the Beast" was lead star Brad Pitt's way of marking the "unique and undeniable" relationship he has with his dogs.

The survival adventure thriller sees the Oscar winner play a retired soldier stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with a combat dog after a harrowing plane crash, and together are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements.

Brad recalled in a seeded interview that he read the script for the first time while seated at his kitchen table. He admitted that he put down the script several times and walked around.

"I just silently wept. It just really, really moved me," Brad shared. "I read it again and had the same reaction. And I just said, well, I'm not sure what it is but there's something in here worth doing, investigating, supporting, so let's go."

Convinced with his next project, he called up the film's director, David Ayer, who previously directed Brad as another military man in 2014's "Fury."

What really hooked Brad to the project was the relationship his character James has with the dog Odin, played in real life by a German Shepherd named Uber.

"To me, it was less probably about James specifically and more about the relationship between him and Odin. And that bond between human and dog, dog and human, is something quite incredible," the actor said.

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Brad called the "love and joy and even frustration" he has with his dogs as "undeniable and unique in its relationship."

"I wanted to do something that was a tribute to that, to my dogs, and to what they've given me," he added. "A dog's love is so unconditional, and there's a lot to be learned from that."

"Heart of the Beast" hovers around the relationship between James and Odin, both freshly retired from the military and are supposed to be in the beginning of their golden years.

The actor noted how both characters "carry the war" with them following retirement, and it's their bond that keeps them fighting and moving forward amid the many struggles they encounter.

"Odin suffers from his own PTSD from the experiences of the war, which is a really heavy and beautiful idea that I think the film explores pretty well," Brad ended.

"Heart of the Beast" premieres in Philippine cinemas beginning September 23.

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