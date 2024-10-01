^

Entertainment

Enzo Pineda, Ion Perez, Rosmar Tan seek councilor positions

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 4:59pm
Enzo Pineda, Ion Perez, Rosmar Tan seek councilor positions
From left: Enzo Pineda, Ion Perez, and Rosmar Tan
World Vision / released, STAR / file, STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enzo Pineda, Vice Ganda's spouse and fellow "It's Showtime" host Benigno "Ion" Dungo Perez, and social media personality Rosmarie "Rosmar" Tan-Pamulaklakin have filed certificates of candidacy (COC) as they run for councilor seats.

Ion is vying for councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac having earlier sworn in as a member of Nationalist People’s Coalition, overseen by Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap.

Enzo — whose father Enrico previously in Congress as the representative of 1-Pacman partylist — was accompanied by his girlfriend Michelle Vito and his mother Macy when he filed his COC for councilor in the 5th district of Quezon City.

Fellow actor Alfred Vargas is vying for a second councilor term in the same district, having represented Quezon City's 5th district in Congress from 2013 to 2022.

Elsewhere in the capital region, Rosmar filed her COC for councilor in Manila's first district as an independent candidate.

Speaking to members of the media after filing, Rosmar admitted she initially had no intentions of running for office in this election cycle.

RELATED: LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 1

"Nagkataon lang na ngayon nakumbinsi nila ako dahil sabi, mas marami daw akong matutulungan kapag nakaposisyon. 'Yun ang nagpa-oo sakin," Rosmar added.

She previously ran for councilor in Manila's fourth district in 2022 but finished a distant 20th from the six allocated seats.

Since winning the First Prince title on "StarStruck" Season 5, Enzo has starred in projects like "Bar Boys," "Ang Probinsyano," "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit," "Malamaya" and "Pusong Ligaw."

Ion joined "It's Showtime" in 2018, eventually transitioning into a hosting capacity and tying the knot with Vice in Las Vegas back in 2021.

Rosmar is a content creator and entrepreneur, heading her skincare brand Rosmar International, and earlier this year made headlines after being declared a persona non-grata in Palawan along with fellow personalites Rendon Labrador and Marki Tan.

RELATED: ‘Someone like me’: Working class folks gunning for a Senate seat

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

CONCEPCION

ELECTIONS

ENZO PINEDA

ION PEREZ

MANILA

QUEZON CITY

TARLAC
