LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

October 3, 2024 | 7:19am
Undated file photo shows an electoral aspirant filling up a certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.
MANILA, Philippines — Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections from October 1 to 8.

Before the filing of COCs, a number of personalities from various political colors have already announced that they are gunning for a position in the 2025 elections. 

Here is an updated list of individuals who have announced their plans to run for a national position in the 2025 midterm polls (Can't view the live updates? Click here)

Comelec can&rsquo;t cancel Guo&rsquo;s candidacy if she runs. Here&rsquo;s why

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections cannot automatically disqualify former Bambam, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo if she decides to run, but...
Headlines
Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
A Manila court's decision to convict 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the 2017 hazing death of Horacio "Atio"...
Headlines
DOJ urged to charge Duterte-appointed police chiefs over Barayugua killing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
House leaders advised the Department of Justice to file murder charges against the two suspects behind the assassination of...
Headlines
Tulfo brothers top survey for senators

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Two brothers of Sen. Raffy Tulfo are still the most preferred candidates for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, based...
Headlines
KOJC camp bucks Quiboloy transfer to Quezon City jail

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
The camp of pastor Apollo Quiboloy yesterday vowed to oppose moves of the Philippine National Police to transfer the Kingdom...
Headlines
More administration lawmakers file candidacies

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
More administration members of the House of Representatives have filed their certificates of candidacy at their local Commission...
Headlines
&lsquo;Court order is Guo&rsquo;s get-out-of-jail card&rsquo;

By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo will need a court order if she still wants to run for office and personally file her certificate...
Headlines
Diokno: 2025 party-list run a principled decision

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Despite not pushing through with his plan to run for the Senate, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said he would continue to...
Headlines
UST faculty did not fail to protect Atio &ndash; Dean

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law and its officials did not fail to protect hazing death victim UST law student...
Headlines
Taal Volcano erupts but alert level stays low

12 hours ago
Taal Volcano in Batangas erupted in a cocktail of ash and steam on Wednesday, prompting public health warnings but causing...
Headlines
