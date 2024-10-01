^

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 1

October 1, 2024 | 7:00am
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 1
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
MANILA, Philippines — The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections.

The filing will run from October 1 to 8 at a tent in Manila Hotel.

Twelve seats are available for the senatorial positions, while there are 63 seats for party-list representatives.

