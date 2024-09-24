'Friends' getting game show for series' 30th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — The television series "Friends" will get its own game show as the sitcom marks its 30th anniversary since airing.

The competition series titled "Fast Friends" will be divided into four parts on HBO's streaming platforms and filmed inside New York's "The Friends Experience: The One in New York," a two-storey, 17,000 square-foot attraction with 18 rooms, activations, and set recreations.

"From racing through Rachel and Monica's apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard 'Friends' fans on their toes," goes a promo.

The winners of "Fast Friends," which begins shooting next month but has no set release date yet, will be dubbed the "Ultimate 'Friends' Fans."

"Friends," starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, premiered on September 22, 1994 and followed the lives of six adult friends in New York for 10 seasons.

The show went on to become one of the most popular shows of all time and across generations, its legacy rekindled during the 2021 documentary special "Friends: The Reunion" when the cast got back together.

The reunion show was Perry's last onscreen appearance before he passed away last year, which saw tributes flow in for the comedian, including his "Friendss" co-stars who all attended his private funeral.

