^

Headlines

DOH ready to send more medical teams to Myanmar

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2025 | 12:00am
DOH ready to send more medical teams to Myanmar
The Philippine contingent boards a C-130 aircraft at Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, for deployment to Myanmar in support of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Philippine Air Force via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is ready to send additional medical teams to quake-battered Myanmar if needed.

If authorities in Myanmar make an appeal, DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said yesterday the department is willing to deploy additional health personnel there.
“It will all depend on the requirements and request of the receiving country, Myanmar. That is the international protocol,” Domingo said.

He stressed that the DOH is fully prepared for this kind of scenario even outside the country.

“Since the earthquake in Myanmar happened, the DOH has always been ready. We continue to be on call and will respond as directed by the President,” said Domingo.

The DOH on Tuesday deployed the Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team (PEMAT) from Eastern Visayas Medical Center to Myanmar to provide assistance to earthquake victims and their families.

The team is composed of doctors, nurses, medical technologists, pharmacists, a midwife, nursing attendant, administrative, logistics and technical staff members.

The PEMAT will be in Myanmar for 18 days and will provide health services such as acute medical care, life support, trauma management, pharmaceutical provisions, isolation facilities and referrals.
The PEMAT is part of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent to Myanmar.

An update from the Office of Civil Defense Facebook page said the PEMAT Type 1 Fixed Hospital, located near Bomingaung Temple, officially began operations Friday. It provided free check-ups and medicines to residents and was launched with representatives from the Myanmar Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information. The hospital has already seen significant demand for medical services, with a queue forming shortly after it opened.

The DOH said apart from PEMAT Eastern Visayas, PEMATs from the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium are equally ready to be dispatched to provide much-needed medical assistance to Myanmar.

The PEMATs were awarded the World Health Organization Emergency Medical Team badge which is proof that they are certified and recognized for international humanitarian deployment.

DOH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace downplays fears of recession

Palace downplays fears of recession

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Citing the resilience of the economy, Malacañang yesterday downplayed fears that the Trump administration’s slapping...
Headlines
fbtw
House leader calls out irony as Bato pushes for Cabinet execs subpoena after skipping drug war probe

House leader calls out irony as Bato pushes for Cabinet execs subpoena after skipping drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
It seems ironic that Sen. Bato dela Rosa is pushing to subpoena the Cabinet executives to attend the Senate probe into Duterte's...
Headlines
fbtw
3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate investigation into the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte continues to broaden, as Sen. Imee Marcos sets...
Headlines
fbtw
Executive privilege vs. Senate subpoena: Will there be a constitutional crisis?

Executive privilege vs. Senate subpoena: Will there be a constitutional crisis?

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
An explainer: Are we headed towards a constitutional crisis, as Sen. Bato dela Rosa claims?   
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Retaliation? Arrest of Pinoys in China alarms NSC

Retaliation? Arrest of Pinoys in China alarms NSC

49 minutes ago
The arrest in China of three Filipinos for alleged spying may be in retaliation for the recent arrest for espionage of several...
Headlines
fbtw
La Ni&ntilde;a has ended; neutral conditions seen until late 2025

La Niña has ended; neutral conditions seen until late 2025

By Christine Boton | 49 minutes ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has confirmed that La Niña conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
Military joins clean election campaign

Military joins clean election campaign

By Emmanuel Tupas | 49 minutes ago
With just over a month before the May 12 midterm elections, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Elections and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows support for law enforcers

Marcos vows support for law enforcers

By Helen Flores | 49 minutes ago
Amid heightened political noise, President Marcos reaffirmed his commitment to supporting law enforcers and the Filipino people...
Headlines
fbtw
Chavit backs Philippines robotics team in world tilt

Chavit backs Philippines robotics team in world tilt

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 49 minutes ago
Former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson has backed a team of young robotics engineers who will represent the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with