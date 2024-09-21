^

Joe Manganiello cast as Sir Crocodile in 'One Piece' season 2

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 11:42am
Joe Manganiello speaks on stage at the Netflix Geeked Week Live Presentation at The Eastern on September 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images via AFP / Paras Griffin

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has added more names to its live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga "One Piece," with American actor Joe Manganiello and Russian model Lera Abova joining its cast. 

Manganiello and Abova's additions were announced during a live table read at a Netflix's Geeked Week event in Atlanta, where the streaming platform also confirmed the return of Chopper after Oda's last teaser following the series' second season renewal.

Abova will portray Miss All Sunday, while Manganiello will play Mr. 0 or Sir Crocodile. They are part of the Baroque Works criminal syndicate.

Previously announced to play Baroque Works were David Dastmalchian, Jazzara Jaslyn, Camrus Johnson, and Daniel Lasker.

"To be trusted with one of the greatest characters ever in manga and fantasy; I've been waiting for a character like this my entire career," Manganiello said at the event.

Manganiello is best known for starring in "True Blood," "Spider-Man," "How I Met Your Mother," and the"Magic Mike" movies, while Abova's acting credits are the 2019 Luc Besson movie "Anna" and the "Pitch Perfect" spin-off series "Bumper in Berlin."

The latest cast announcement comes a month after Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Charithra Chandran were confirmed to join the cast of the show's second season. 

Among those also joining the series are Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Clive Russell, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh, and Werner Coetser.

"One Piece," currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, tells the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, who aspires to be the pirate king.

Accompanying him in his great sea adventure is the Straw Hat Crew, composed of Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Sanji (Taz Skylar), aboard the Going Merry.

