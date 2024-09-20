Ricardo Cepeda released after posting bail for estafa charge

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned actor Ricardo Cepeda is now out of jail after he posted bail for his estafa case.

Cepeda was detained in Cagayan Provincial Jail in Tuguegarao City for 11 months.

His release was confirmed by his partner Marina Benipayo.

In the actress' social media accounts, Marina posted a video of her and Ricardo dancing to the tune of Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel."

“He’s finally going home! Thank you for your prayers,” Marina wrote.

“#11months and finally, he’s going home! God is Good! Thank you, everyone for your prayers," Marina posted on Instagram.

In a separate Facebook post, Marina said, “Richard is coming home, finally!!!! Thank you, God for your continuing guidance, never mo kami pinabayaan despite the challenge," she said.

“Thankful for the strength you have given us throughout. Thank you everyone also for your prayers,” she added.

In the Pep.ph report, it cited the resolution that states Cepeda's release as signed by Executive Judge Gemma Bucayu-Madrid.

"Having posted cash bond duly approved by this Court, the Warden of the Cagayan Provincial Jail, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, where the accused is ordered to RELEASE the accused on provisional liberty unless held for some other lawful cause," the resolution read.

Cepeda was arrested in October 2023 on charges of syndicated estafa.

