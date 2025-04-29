^

'It took me 44 years to get this': Mel Tiangco honored as Most Trusted Current Affairs Host

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 5:40pm
Mel Tiangco
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcast journalist and “24 Oras” anchor Mel Tiangco has once again proven why Filipinos turn to her for credible news. 

At the 27th Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Awards recently in Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, she was honored as Most Trusted TV News and Current Affairs Host — the latest in a string of recognitions that span her remarkable 44-year career.

“Thank you for telling me here and now that I have been doing a good job,” Tiangco said upon accepting the award. Reflecting on two decades as the face of 24 Oras’ primetime newscast. 

“It took me 44 years to get this. Forty-four years and my heart is filled with overwhelming happiness, joy, and fulfillment at the thought that I have attained the ultimate achievement in my profession—to be acclaimed as the most trusted, having been determined solely by the general public,” she added. 

Tiangco paid tribute to GMA Network and GMA Integrated News for fostering the high standards of trust and integrity she’s known for. 

“I am truly blessed to belong to an organization whose every member—from writers and reporters to technical crews—shares the same commitment to delivering truthful, relevant information to millions of Filipinos.”

As anchor of GMA’s flagship newscast “24 Oras” and host of the long-running drama anthology “Magpakailanman,” Tiangco combines seasoned journalistic rigor with genuine empathy. She also founded and serves as ambassador for the GMA Kapuso Foundation, the network’s socio-civic arm.

