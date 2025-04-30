WATCH: Kyline Alcantara finally fulfills wish to work with Barbie Forteza in â€˜Beauty Empireâ€™

^

WATCH: Kyline Alcantara finally fulfills wish to work with Barbie Forteza in ‘Beauty Empire’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 7:20pm
WATCH: Kyline Alcantara finally fulfills wish to work with Barbie Forteza in 'Beauty Empire'
'Beauty Empire' stars Sam Concepcion, Kyline Alcantara, Barbie Forteza, Korean actor Choi Bo-min and Ruffa Gutierrez.
Sparkle GMA Artist Center

MANILA, Philippines — Kyline Alcantara is excited to fly to South Korea this May for her very first team-up with Barbie Forteza. 

Kyline revealed that the production for their upcoming drama “Beauty Empire” will shoot in South Korea. 

In fact, she and Barbie had already made plans when they fly sometime in May. They would go eat Samgyupsal, or grilled Korean barbecue. 

Barbie, meanwhile, has asked her if she would love to go running, a hobby the actress has been into lately. Kyline said she would just probably walk beside Barbie. 

Kyline revealed these plans to the press after the K-Beauty event recently held at SM Aura in Taguig City by the Korean Cultural Center.

"Napakasaya ng taping namin sa ‘Beauty Empire’ dahil lahat kami nagiging close na. Well, kami naman kasi ni Barbie close na po talaga kami ever since, at lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya na pangarap ko siyang maka-trabaho and, finally, so gagalingan ko talaga ito,” Kyline said.  

“Naku, si Barbie, mahal na mahal ko ‘yang babaeng 'yan. Grabe din ‘yung support at pagmamahal at binibigay pa rin naman niya sa akin,” she added. 

Kyline said that their friendship deepened while doing “Beauty Empire.” 

GMA Drama announced this month that “Beauty Empire” would be among its upcoming dramas. 

Apart from Barbie and Kyline, “Beauty Empire” also features Sid Lucero, Chai Fonacier, Sam Concepcion, and Korean star Choi Bo-min. 

It will also be headlined by beauty queens themselves, the Philippines' first Miss Universe Gloria Diaz and Miss World 1993 2nd runner-up Ruffa Gutierrez. 

RELATED: WATCH: Barbie Forteza shares reason for short hair

BARBIE FORTEZA

KYLINE ALCANTARA
