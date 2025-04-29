^

TJ Trinidad visits fellow 'Quezon' Jericho Rosales

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 5:34pm
TJ Trinidad (right), who had briefly portrayed Manuel L. Quezon in the final scene of ‘Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,’ has been spotted bonding with the new actor playing the titular character, Jericho Rosales, on the set of the biopic ‘Quezon.’
MANILA, Philippines — Actor TJ Trinidad visited the set of the upcoming historical film "Quezon" starring Jericho Rosales. 

In TBA Studios' social media accounts, the producer posted photos of TJ and Jericho bonding in the set. 

"Quezon ???? Quezon," the producer commented. 

“Quezon supporting Quezon, served by two incredible talents Jericho Rosales Official  TJ Trinidad (We miss you Benjamin Alves!)

“Huge thanks for your support, TJ! It was such a treat to have you visit the set of #Quezon!"

It can be recalled that TJ briefly portrayed Manuel Quezon in the final scene of "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.”

He, however, stepped away from the role due to personal reasons. 

“Despite stepping back from the role, Trinidad has given his full support to the project, extending his congratulations to both Jericho Rosales and Benjamin Alves, who have previously played the younger Quezon in 'Heneral Luna' and 'Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral',” TBA Studios said in a statement.

RELATED'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen shares glimpse of his character in Filipino film 'Quezon'

